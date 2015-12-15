Brian Johnson Joins Patomak Global Partners

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Patomak Global Partners today announced former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Deputy Director and Alston & Bird Partner Brian Johnson joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Banking Supervision and Regulation Group.

“Brian adds deep experience in consumer protection and policy issues that span across the entire financial service industry,” said Patomak Chief Executive Paul S. Atkins. “Combined with his proven leadership and experience on Capitol Hill, he further expands our firm’s industry-leading depth and expertise.”

In this role, Mr. Johnson will spearhead company projects related to the regulation of consumer financial products under Keith Noreika, Executive Vice President and Chairman of the Banking Supervision and Regulation Group and former acting Comptroller of the Currency.

Prior to joining Patomak, Mr. Johnson was a partner in Alston & Bird LLP’s financial services and products group. In that role, he advised financial institutions on consumer finance regulatory issues relating to product compliance, examination, enforcement investigations, and compliance management systems, and on strategic engagement with independent federal regulatory agencies and with Congress.

Mr. Johnson previously served as Deputy Director of the CFPB, where he oversaw the agency’s rulemaking, supervision, and enforcement activities. He also served as the CFPB representative to the Financial Stability Oversight Council Deputies’ Committee and advised on interagency matters involving the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council.

Prior to his role at the CFPB, Mr. Johnson was Chief Financial Institutions Counsel for the House Committee on Financial Services, where he managed the committee’s legislative and oversight activities relating to banking and consumer credit.

Mr. Johnson received his juris doctorate from the University of Virginia School of Law and his bachelor’s in economics from the University of Virginia.

Contacts

Media: Bryan Hubbard ([email protected])