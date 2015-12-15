ioSafe® Introduces Air-gapped Cybersecurity to Isolate Encrypted Data in Its Solo G3 Secure External Hard Drive

New drive provides military-grade encryption in a waterproof, fireproof package ensuring data safety.

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ExternalHardDrive–Already the recognized leader in onsite data protection, ioSafe® today introduced air-gapped cybersecurity capability in its ioSafe Solo G3 Secure external hard drive. The Solo G3 Secure drive contains an impenetrable barrier between a computer and the ioSafe Solo G3 Secure storage device. This feature delivers the most sophisticated protection available in a fireproof and waterproof drive.

“ioSafe continues to innovate to extend its industry-leading fireproof and waterproof data protection solutions,” said Randal Barber, CEO of ioSafe parent company CDSG. “Combined with its renowned and unprecedented time-to-recovery, businesses and government agencies, media companies and creative professionals, can restore massive amounts of data without loss even if a disaster should occur.”

With the Solo G3 Secure, a user authorizes computer access to the self-encrypting drive using a smartphone app via Bluetooth. Without access authorization, the drive is invisible to the computer, and data is protected from cyberattack as well as fire and water. The authorized user must stay within 10 feet of the Solo G3 Secure or the connection to the computer is lost. In addition, after ten incorrect or unauthorized entry attempts, the drive is wiped.

The ioSafe Solo G3 Secure contains a FIPS 140-2 Level-3 validated self-encrypting drive, which uses XTS-AES 256-bit full-disk hardware encryption.

The new ioSafe Solo G3 Secure is available immediately in 2TB (MSRP $499) and 4TB (MSRP $649) options with USB 3.2 gen 1 connectivity (5 Gbps). The devices include a two-year hardware warranty and two years of Data Recovery Service. Customers may order products through iosafe.com or standard distribution channels.

For more information, visit https://iosafe.com/products/solo-g3-secure/ and iosafe.com.

About ioSafe

ioSafe is a brand of the CDSG family, renowned for its role in secure data storage and data transport for governments, military organizations, creative professionals, and businesses worldwide. ioSafe’s patented fireproof and waterproof data storage technology, and its comprehensive Data Recovery Service, provide peace of mind. ioSafe customers know their data is always protected—and should the unthinkable happen, they are back up and running faster than any other available solution.

ioSafe products are designed and developed in the United States. Businesses, individuals, and government agencies globally rely on ioSafe to protect their data from disasters caused by fire and flood—and broken plumbing.

