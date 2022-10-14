Cornerstone Expands Content Portfolio with Technologies That Connect, Curate, and Manage Content from Anywhere

Cornerstone Content Studio removes boundaries between content producers and learners, content and skill building with AI-powered content discovery, curation and integration

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., a leader in talent experience solutions, today announced it has expanded its content portfolio by adding innovative technologies designed to collapse boundaries between content producers and learners, content and skill building. With new AI-powered solutions for content discovery, content curation and integration, Cornerstone is advancing the power of content to drive people growth and support organizations as they develop the skills of the future and drive business transformation.

Cornerstone’s expanded content portfolio now includes:

Content Studio – Powered by AI and leveraging a vast data lake of integrated people, skills and content data, Content Studio enables organizations to seamlessly discover, match, align and curate content from multiple catalogues. Content Studio also provides learning and business leaders elevated visibility into the performance and adoption of content and provides intelligent recommendations on action to take across learners.

Cornerstone Content Anytime, Anywhere – Cornerstone is excited to bring its industry-leading Content Anytime (CCA) to every, and any, learning platform. Expanding access to CCA will enable every company to develop their learners with expertly created and curated content that builds power skills. CCA is now available to EdCast customers, and to SumTotal customers in Q1 2023. This will quickly be followed by external integrations throughout 2023.

The company is also launching fresh Cornerstone Originals content available through Content Anytime subscriptions. Each course is strategically designed to develop and strengthen emerging skills and features a variety of fresh learning modalities.

A Seat at the Table: First launched in 2021, this award-winning learning series explores sensitive topics surrounding Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB) through unscripted roundtable discussions. The series will be returning with eight new conversations covering topics such as imposter syndrome, anti-semitism, Islamophobia, addiction, and more, with the goal of developing the understanding of DEIB as a critical skill in the workplace. Courses are now available in CCA, with new courses coming in November and December.

Skills for Scale: This new original series was built in partnership with WaitWhat, the media company behind the award-winning Masters of Scale podcast, hosted by Reid Hoffman. Each course is designed to help learners embrace “intrapreneurship” at their organizations by learning how to hone a new vision, sell an idea internally, and move from idea to action. Courses are now available in CCA.

For Starters: This new original learning series is intended to create a shared understanding of key DEIB terms and phrases to provide a level starting point for people in organizations to navigate important DEIB topics. Available through CCA in Q1 2023, For Starters aims to better enable learners to have more constructive and effective conversations around core workplace DEIB issues, and establish a healthy “listen, learn, act” cycle within their organizations.

“As the workplace continues to experience massive changes requiring unique and powerful skillsets, modern learning content remains one of the strongest strategic investments HR leaders can make today,” said Summer Salomonsen, Global VP of Content Product & Head of Cornerstone Studios. “Engaging with today’s workforce requires an effective content strategy, investments in your user experience and a keen understanding of what today’s learners need and crave. The momentum surrounding our Content business is a driving force behind meeting those learning needs of today and empowering people to take control of their career growth journeys.”

Cornerstone’s continued investment in its Content business comes on the heels of increased demand in global learning content consumption. In the first half of 2022, Cornerstone saw more than 1 billion minutes of learning content consumed – a nearly 27% increase from 2021, with 52 million minutes of learning content consumed via Cornerstone Content Anytime (CCA). In the first half of 2022, the company also saw 41% year over year increase in content adoption with an astounding 51 million course completions, and strong learner focus on topics aligned with developing power skills such as DEIB, communications, technical acumen, empathy, coaching, design thinking, creativity, problem solving, and more.

