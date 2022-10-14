EDF Renewables North America and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative Announce Start of Construction on Solar Projects

GLEN ALLEN, Va. & COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EDF Renewables North America and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) today announced the start of construction on 22.5 megawatts (MW) of local solar projects representing the first phase of projects across the ODEC member service territories in Virginia and Delaware. The total portfolio will add approximately 50 MW to several ODEC member communities while at the same time providing regional and energy diversification to the cooperative’s generation portfolio.

ODEC entered into an agreement with EDF Renewables in 2019 to develop a portfolio of local solar projects across the territories of ODEC’s 11 retail distribution cooperative members. The energy generated will be purchased by the cooperative at a fixed rate through Power Purchase Agreements (PPA).

Project Name Interconnecting Utility System Size (MW DC) Monroe Solar Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative 2.8 Randolf Solar Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative 4.2 Hemings Solar Northern Neck Electric Cooperative 6.5 Small Mouth Bass Solar BARC Electric Cooperative 3.2 Diamond State Solar Delaware Electric Cooperative 5.8

“ODEC is thrilled to announce the commencement of construction for the first phase of our local solar projects,” said Marcus Harris, ODEC’s President and CEO. “We look forward to adding these clean energy projects to our portfolio as we work to achieve our carbon reduction goals while providing reliable and affordable power to the rural communities we serve.”

“Our unique partnership with ODEC allows for the optimal siting of distribution-scale projects that can deliver maximum savings for ODEC’s members through locally sourced clean energy,” said Myles Burnsed, EDF Renewables, Vice President of Strategic Developments for Distribution-Scale Power. “We look forward to completing this first phase and are excited to continue our joint efforts to bring distributed solar to ODEC’s members.”

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distribution-scale power: solar and storage; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial expertise to maximize performance of generating projects. The Company’s PowerFlex subsidiary offers a full suite of onsite energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers: solar, storage, EV charging, energy management systems, and microgrids. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 24 GW of developed projects and 13 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About ODEC:

Headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, ODEC is a not-for-profit, member-owned, power supply cooperative. It supplies the wholesale power requirements of its 11-member electric distribution cooperatives, which provide sustainable, reliable, safe, and affordable electricity to 1.5 million people in 70 counties in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Learn more at www.odec.com

Contacts

Sandi Briner, [email protected]

Kirby Jordan, [email protected]