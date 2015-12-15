CRU Data Security Group Offers Critical Cybersecurity Tips During Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Since 2004, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has used October to raise awareness and prompt action during Cybersecurity Awareness Month

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberSecurity–CRU Data Security Group (CDSG), a leading provider of secure data storage solutions, joins the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in encouraging business leaders, government officials, and individuals to take essential steps to secure their data and devices during Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

“Our business is about helping people, companies, and governments protect data–period,” said Randal Barber, CEO at CDSG. “Cybersecurity Awareness Month is an ideal time for every individual and organization to check, update, and improve their security systems to protect important and often sensitive data.”

This month there are five steps every business, government agency, and individual can take to improve their cybersecurity.

Use strong passwords that are unique and randomly generated. Enable Multi-Factor Authentication to reduce the potential of being hacked. Recognize and report phishing to your IT department or email provider. Don’t click on suspicious or unfamiliar links. This may be an attempt to access sensitive information or install malware. Update your software immediately when you see a notification. Best yet, turn on automatic updates. Invest in tools that add high levels of security to protect confidential work, IP, trade secrets, classified information, and personal and financial data. These tools include removable drives, self-encrypting solid-state drives with pre-boot and multi-factor authentication, fireproof and waterproof data storage devices, and digital forensics tools.

Now in its 19th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a collaborative effort between government and industry to raise cybersecurity awareness nationwide and help ensure that all Americans have the resources they need to be safe and secure online. The CISA is the federal lead for Cybersecurity Awareness Month, with the National Cybersecurity Alliance as co-lead.

Cybersecurity Tools

CDSG designs and develops a wide range of products including those from its CRU, DIGISTOR, ioSafe, and WiebeTech brands, to protect data, and help companies, governments and individuals take steps to mitigate cybersecurity attacks. Its TAA-compliant solutions are used widely by the Department of Defense, federal agencies, major OEMs, law enforcement, and businesses worldwide.

CRU offers high-quality, rugged, and durable removable storage devices crucial to physically securing sensitive data for military and government agencies globally.

DIGISTOR provides solutions for securing Data at Rest, including FIPS- and Common Criteria-certified secure, self-encrypting SSDs.

ioSafe offers patented fireproof and waterproof data storage technology and a comprehensive Data Recovery Service.

WiebeTech makes a complete line of digital forensics tools, including innovative and rugged devices for efficient disk imaging and evidence capture.

For more information about CDSG and its brands, visit cdsg.com.

About CDSG

Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, CRU Data Security Group (CDSG) designs and develops products that protect data. Its four brands, CRU, DIGISTOR, ioSafe, and WiebeTech, protect critical data from cyber and natural threats. The company’s TAA-compliant solutions are used widely by the Department of Defense, members of NATO, federal agencies, major OEMs, law enforcement, and businesses worldwide. The company maintains additional offices in California, Idaho, Kansas, Ohio, and Texas.

