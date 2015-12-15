Q2 Chief Availability Officer Lou Senko Named 2022 CIO of the Year

Senko recognized as winner of the 2022 Central Texas CIO ORBIE Awards in the Large Corporate category

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced Q2 Chief Availability Officer (CAO) Lou Senko was named the winner in the Large Corporate category for the 2022 Central Texas CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards, presented by the Central Texas CIO Leadership Association (CentralTexasCIO).

As CAO, Senko’s team is responsible for the delivery, availability, performance and quality of Q2 services and solutions, along with the security and compliance of those services. His team builds trusted partnerships with financial institutions, empowering them to take their brands to market while instilling confidence in end users to trust that their money and information are safe.

“I am honored to be recognized by the Central Texas CIO Leadership Association,” said Senko, who received the prestigious award at the in-person CIO ORBIE Awards event on September 30, 2022. “Q2 serves more than 1,400 financial institutions and 23 million end-users around the globe, and it is imperative that our customers have full confidence in our ability to deliver best-in-class digital banking and lending solutions and an excellent end-user experience. I am a big believer that people work for people, and as a leader, my most important task is to build a team of leaders people want to work for.”

“We are proud of the great work that Lou Senko and his team have done to ensure Q2 provides a best-in-class experience to our customers,” said Matt Flake, chief executive officer, Q2. “To accomplish this, we must deliver at scale with industry-leading uptime, quality and security. Lou and his team have exceeded the challenge of supporting Q2’s growth by enabling our customers to successfully implement new products and features while, at the same time, modernizing the company’s underlying infrastructure through the adoption of open-source and cloud-native technologies.”

The CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 CIO of the Year winners have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers, and those in equivalent roles, who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon leadership and management effectiveness, business value created by technology innovation, the size and scope of responsibilities, and engagement in industry and community endeavors. Over 140 nominations were received this year, and the quality of the CIOs nominated clearly demonstrates the excellence that technology leaders are providing to Central Texas organizations.

To learn more about the award visit: https://centraltexascio.org/awards/2022.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

