Statement from BrainScope: Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury and Why We Need a More Objective Assessment of Head Injuries Now

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The events of the past week have led to significant concern and conversation about Tua Tagovailoa’s health and recovery and have highlighted the need for changes to the NFL’s concussion protocols. When a player hits his head and is visibly shaken and potentially even collapses, this is a good indication that there is a disruption to brain function. However, misinterpretation of subjective evaluations and self-reporting of symptoms can and do lead to inaccurate conclusions.

Incorporating objective evidence into the evaluation of head injury could greatly improve clinical diagnosis, return to play decision-making and ultimately, outcomes. BrainScope’s handheld device provides FDA cleared indications for both the likelihood of concussion and brain bleed at the same time, without radiation and in minutes. The highly validated assessment results provide physicians with objective information that aids in making an informed and accurate diagnosis.

With millions of head injuries in the U.S. each year, it is time to integrate objective biomarkers of injury into clinical diagnosis.

BrainScope is a medical neurotechnology company that is improving brain health by providing objective, diagnostic insights that enable better patient care. BrainScope is leading the way in the rapid and objective assessment of brain-related conditions, starting with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), utilizing multiple integrated assessment capabilities, artificial intelligence (AI), and digitization. The company’s technology supports the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Choosing Wisely® campaign to avoid CT scans of the head in emergency department patients with minor head injury. BrainScope’s innovative brain electrical activity-based, AI-derived algorithms empower physicians to quickly make accurate head injury assessments, addressing the full spectrum of traumatic brain injuries from structural (brain bleed) to functional (concussion) injuries, providing for the first time a full picture of the injury, and doing so in less time and without radiation. For more information, please visit www.brainscope.com.

