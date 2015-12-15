QRails CEO Wins Silver Globee® in 10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards®

Leading payments processor also recognized as one of Denver’s fastest growing fintech startups by Fintech Energy

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QRails, a global, vertically integrated provider of end-to-end earned wage access (EWA), Pay Cards and financial wellness solutions, announced that The Globee® Awards has named CEO Brian Brinkley a winner in the 10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards® in the FinTech category. The prestigious awards recognize CEOs, C-level executives and professionals worldwide who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

Additionally, Fintech Energy recently listed QRails as one of Denver’s fastest growing fintech startups. Based on track record, executive leadership, market share, and innovation, QRails stood out among the competition for its accomplishments in growing its AnyDay EWA solution worldwide and in Denver, a city with a thriving fintech vertical.

Colorado is one of the fastest-growing financial hubs in the United States. In fact, Denver was recognized as one of the top 25 metro areas with the most financial jobs, representing 15% of the city’s job openings. The region is also known as one of the few areas with a significant presence in key financial industries, including banking and finance, investments, and insurance.

As the end of 2022 nears, both of these achievements point to QRails’ continued growth, momentum and success at the local and global levels.

“Honors like these don’t come by luck – they are born from the diligent work of our employees and the success of our customers,” said Brian Brinkley “These awards are a testament to the meaningful difference we make in empowering employees and their families with innovative financial wellness solutions.”

About QRails/AnyDay

QRails is a cloud-based, API-driven issuer-processor enabling payroll providers, financial institutions and other global fintech companies to keep up with the on-demand economy by delivering innovative digital payment solutions to their employees. QRails helps companies modernize and leverage payroll as a differentiator in attracting and retaining talent all at low to no cost for the employee and employer. QRails’ flagship solution, AnyDay, is the first provider to own their full tech stack that powers their Earned Wage Access solution.

Founded in 2016, QRails, Inc., together with its U.K. subsidiary, QRails Limited, is privately held by a group of industry leaders and investors. SAP-certified, QRails also has earned several industry certifications under PCI DSS, and SOC. For more information, please visit www.QRails.com.

