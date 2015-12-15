DE-CIX Dallas Enhances Cloud Connectivity for the Region

Multi-cloud interconnection available from over 10 partner data centers and networks throughout the greater Dallas/Fort Worth region

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DECIX—DE-CIX, the world’s leading carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange (IX) operator, announces that it has enhanced its cloud connectivity capabilities in the Dallas market via the DE-CIX Dallas multi-service interconnection platform. The multi-cloud platform now offers direct access to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure solutions, including Microsoft Azure Peering Services – the most reliable and SLA-backed way to reach cloud-based Microsoft365 and Dynamics365 solutions. DE-CIX Dallas‘ growing interconnection ecosystem now offers access to over 120 networks, including direct and dedicated access to clouds to support enterprise network requirements.

Once connected via DirectCLOUD, enterprises and ISPs serving enterprises benefit from DE-CIX’s business class interconnection services to readily set up VLANs for multi-cloud connectivity solutions. DE-CIX’s private connectivity capabilities deliver controlled, secure and direct connectivity to multiple global cloud providers through a single connection.

“Network interconnection and improving cloud access are growing concerns for enterprises.” comments Ed d’Agostino, VP and GM DE-CIX North America. “In developing the Dallas market, we specifically deployed our core switches where most networks reside. Our Transport Partner program enhances reach to DE-CIX Dallas through partner networks including Gigabit Communications, LOGIX Fiber Networks and PacketFabric that serve the greater Texas market. Now businesses across Texas can leverage turnkey access to DE-CIX Dallas to take advantage of the interconnection data gravity and our enhanced DirectCLOUD service capabilities available in the market.”

DE-CIX Dallas is Open-IX certified and the largest carrier and data center neutral IX serving the south-central region and among the top 20 exchanges across North America. DE-CIX Dallas is connected to DE-CIX’s other IXs in the United States, including Chicago, New York, Phoenix, and Richmond. One connection at any DE-CIX IX in North America offers access to any network connected to DE-CIX with reach to over 400 networks. DE-CIX’s GlobePEER Remote capabilities include extended reach to DE-CIX IXs in Europe, offering access to over 2,600 global networks. DE-CIX operates Internet Exchanges in over 40 metropolitan regions and interconnects networks from more than 100 countries.

For more information about DE-CIX’s DirectCLOUD, and the company’s multi-service interconnection capabilities, visit: www.de-cix.net.

About DE-CIX North America

DE-CIX North America Inc., established in 2013, is a wholly owned subsidiary of DE-CIX International AG, the international arm of DE-CIX, the world’s leading Internet Exchange operator. Together, the DE-CIX Internet Exchanges in New York, Dallas, Chicago, Richmond, and Phoenix create the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America. DE-CIX is providing network and data center-neutral peering and interconnection services in North America. With access to DE-CIX North Americas’ Internet Exchanges, customers gain more control of their networks and access to world-class content providers, as well as IP transit, Virtual Private Network (VPN) and Blackholing services to mitigate the effects of DDoS attacks.

DE-CIX New York is the 5th largest Internet Exchange in the US. It is carrier and data center-neutral and Open-IX certified. The IX platform is distributed across major carrier hotels and data centers throughout each metro region it serves. DE-CIX operates more access points than any other Internet Exchange in North America.

For more information, please visit de-cix.net/north-america

Contacts

Media Contact for DE-CIX North America

Ilissa Miller



DE-CIX North America



Phone: +1.914.315.6424



Email: [email protected]