Matt Homer, Cryptocurrency Investment Leader and Former Executive Deputy Superintendent of the Research and Innovation Division at the New York Department of Financial Services, Becomes Senior Advisor to Tusk Strategies’ Crypto + FinTech Practice

Recent Additions of Matt Homer and Shontell Smith Bolster Tusk’s Unparalleled Crypto + FinTech Practice in New York and Beyond

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Building off a decade of guiding the world’s fastest-growing start-ups through major regulatory, communications and public affairs challenges, Tusk Strategies today welcomed Matt Homer as Senior Advisor to its expanding Cryptocurrency + FinTech Practice. Matt will advise on the rapidly developing state and federal political landscape impacting the crypto, blockchain, and the financial services ecosystem.

Matt becomes Senior Advisor to Tusk with unparalleled public and private sector experience. Prior to entering the venture capital space full-time, Matt founded and ran the Research and Innovation Division at the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS), where he led efforts involving fintech, crypto, insurtech, and regtech. He also chaired the Conference of State Bank Supervisor’s FinTech Steering Group. Before that, Matt was Head of Policy and Research at Quovo, which was acquired by Plaid during his tenure. Earlier, Matt was with the FDIC and launched two innovation programs with USAID, promoting cashless payments and regtech knowledge-sharing among regulators. He has also been an advisor to the U.N., World Bank, Aspen Institute and Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance.

Tusk Strategies also announced that Eric Soufer, the Head of the firm’s Crypto + FinTech Practice, has been promoted to partner.

Matt Homer, Senior Advisor at Tusk, said “I’ve long admired the impact Tusk has had tackling difficult public policy issues to enable innovation and entrepreneurship. Bradley has been an example in my career and Eric is one of the most thoughtful and effective policy and political strategists operating in fintech and crypto. I’m excited and honored to serve as an advisor to the Tusk team as they continue to influence and shape the policy landscape for fintech and crypto.”

Eric Soufer, Partner and Head of the Crypto + FinTech Practice at Tusk, said “We’ve all been fans of Matt for a long time and so we are thrilled to formally welcome him to the Tusk Strategies network. His experience navigating novel and complex regulatory challenges in crypto, DeFi, and financial technology will be a tremendous asset to our team and our clients.”

Matt is currently Executive in Residence at Nyca Partners, a venture capital firm focused on connecting innovative companies to the global financial system. Matt also recently joined the Board of Managers at Gemini Trust Company, a leading crypto-native finance platform.

Tusk Strategies has been advising some of the biggest names in crypto, blockchain, fintech and NFTs since 2014. In recent years, Tusk Strategies has advised industry leaders such as Paxos, Zero Hash, Genesis, Circle, eToro, Tezos, Apex Crypto, Sorare, Moonpay, the Crypto Council of Innovation (CCI), and the Proof of Stake Alliance, among many others.

The addition of Matt comes on the heels of a major expansion at Tusk Strategies in 2022. New senior team members include Shontell Smith, previously chief of staff to the New York State Senate Democratic Majority, and Cristóbal Alex, the former White House Deputy Cabinet Secretary under President Joe Biden and current MSNBC contributor, who opened Tusk’s Washington, DC office. Jackie Zupsic also recently launched a new Los Angeles office to deepen Tusk’s national communications and policy capabilities.

About Tusk Strategies

Tusk has led successful interdisciplinary campaigns for dozens of the world’s leading disruptors in tech, finance, mobility, healthcare, and countless other industries, helping them build their brands with thought leadership and earned media; gain market share with cutting edge commercial strategies; and solve complex “bet the company” regulatory challenges in markets across the globe. Tusk Strategies was founded by venture capitalist, philanthropist and political strategist Bradley Tusk and is now led by CEO Chris Coffey.

