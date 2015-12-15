Dialpad Brings AI Contact Center Advancements with No-Code Digital Channels and AI Virtual Agents to the Australia and New Zealand Regions

Australian and New Zealand businesses will be able to use conversational AI and customer intelligence to dynamically learn and apply customer intent across all modes of customer communication while cutting complexity and cost

MELBOURNE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced that its Ai Contact Center offering, complete with new digital channel and AI virtual agent support, is now available throughout Australia and New Zealand. Dialpad’s no-code approach to conversational AI will empower Australian and New Zealand businesses to meet today’s customer expectations with support across channels and real-time customer intelligence.

“Dialpad invests an unprecedented 40% of our revenue back into our proprietary AI and MLP engines as well as extensive AI research and development, and we are thrilled to continue to evolve with our Australian and New Zealand partners to better support their customer service needs,” said Craig Walker, founder and CEO of Dialpad. “Dialpad’s wholly-owned and truly unified communications as a service (TrueCaaS™) platform will aid Australian and New Zealand businesses in realizing their full potential by better supporting their customer service needs and providing AI-generated insights into any sales, service or product initiative.”

McKinsey estimates companies can increase topline revenues by up to 20% by maximizing remote customer interactions through a combination of voice and digital channels within the contact center. Powered by AI, Dialpad’s digital channels drive smarter omnichannel engagement with customers across the most widely-used digital and social media channels, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and messaging platforms WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Twitter Direct Messages (DMs). Australian and New Zealand businesses can easily engage, share information, and respond to questions using any messaging service or channel their customers choose to deliver a consistently excellent customer experience.

“Dialpad’s unified platform and unique AI capabilities are exactly what Australia and New Zealand businesses need to provide an exceptional experience and insights to their customers,” said Sachin Verma, co-founder and managing director at Oreta based in Melbourne, Australia. “Dialpad’s cutting edge technology ensures that you get end to end view of the customer experience especially in the contact center offering.”

According to the 2022 State of AI in Customer Service Report, the implementation of AI enables contact centers to handle twice as many calls and improves ASA, ACD and abandon rate performance, leading to saved time and higher-quality customer service. By leveraging virtual agents to absorb some inbound call volume, Dialpad’s self-service capabilities help to unlock the full potential of service and sales teams by enabling quick and easy support through digital self-service options. With novel, intent-free searchability across company knowledge bases and websites, no-code workflows and active-learning conversational AI, Dialpad AI virtual agents offer customers the unique combination of a personalized, yet automated experience to address their needs.

“Dialpad’s AI Contact Center humanizes digital interactions in a streamlined, easy-to-use manner,” said Mike Kane, SVP of global channel sales at Dialpad. “Customer satisfaction and loyalty should remain top of mind for companies as they continue to grow, and the omnichannel support and AI virtual agent capabilities that Dialpad offers ensure that the customer remains at the center of the experience throughout their entire journey.”

Over the last 12 months, Dialpad has grown its channel in Australia and New Zealand by 137% in the region. Dialpad is proud to partner with top Australian and New Zealand brands and organizations such as Cricket Australia, Nick Scali Furniture, Bepoz and Nextt.

