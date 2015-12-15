NGM Bio to Host Conference Call to Discuss Topline Results from the CATALINA Phase 2 Trial of NGM621 in Patients with Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) (Nasdaq: NGM) will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT) to discuss topline efficacy and safety results from its CATALINA Phase 2 trial of NGM621 in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

To access the live webcast and slides, please visit the “Investors & Media” section of NGM Bio’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

