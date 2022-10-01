Dispersive Named Winner in Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2022

ROSWELL, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dispersive Holdings, Inc. (Dispersive), an emerging cloud security leader in the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) space, today announced that it has been named a winner in the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2022.

Dispersive competed against many of the industry’s leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. Judges assessed thousands of infosec companies and searched for the most innovative contenders with the greatest potential in stopping breaches. These awards showcase the top companies displaying this critical capability in the cybersecurity marketplace.

“We’re pleased to name Dispersive Holdings as a winner among a small, elite group of cybersecurity innovators for 2022,” said Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

“Business leaders and CISOs are anxious to simplify and bolster their cyber protection with an innovative solution like ours,” said Rajiv Pimplaskar, Dispersive’s President and CEO. “At Dispersive, we are solving one of the biggest problems in information security by shielding sensitive corporate assets with our stealth networking capability that is simple to deploy and highly performant. This award is validation for our team, and of our product’s leadership in the industry.”

About Dispersive Holdings

An emerging cybersecurity leader in the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Multicloud Network Software (MCNS) space, Dispersive delivers a cloud-native network fabric that is ultra-secure, operationally flexible, and up to 10 times faster. Dispersive’s battlefield-inspired patented technology creates virtual active-active multipath networks with rolling encryption keys and granular access controls to connect digital businesses, products, and users across any cloud or service edge. Government, enterprises, and channel partners can implement the solution quickly with zero-touch provisioning even across multi-cloud environments to secure against new and emerging threats, including nation state actors. For more information, visit www.dispersive.io or follow Dispersive on Twitter @DispersiveHold or LinkedIn @Dispersive-holdings-inc.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 10th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 which includes the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2022, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards include cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists and winners for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-winners-for-2022/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

