Dubai’s Premium Forex Expo 2022 Announced

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – October 3, 2022) – The 5th edition of Forex Expo is announced at Dubai World Trade Center on 19-20 October 2022. The event is organized by Dubai-based Company HQMena, and this event will feature 100+ FinTech companies from all over the world.

The evolution in FinTech has ensured the ease of access to global markets for individuals. Capital markets have reached millions of users globally who are actively investing and trading in global markets. Advanced technology from leading providers like TDAmeritrade, Interactive Brokers & Metaquotes have made the accessibility to international markets (spot and futures) much more efficient.

Dubai is a financial hub of the Middle East Region and many of the International FX Companies have their office in Dubai to develop their business in the Middle East Region. The FX Industry has recognition from various regulating bodies like UK FCA, CySEC, ASIC, and very recently SCA, which enabled the brokerages to scale up.

Though many brokerages have developed their in-house software still, the demand for neutral and experienced trading platforms like MetaTrader 5, Ctrader, DXtrade, and others are ever-growing,

These technology vendors are evolving with time and adding more features enabling the industry to stay at par.

Forex Expo is set to feature leading FX brands and technology providers as exhibitors. FX experts from different parts of the world are established to deliver their keynote sessions at the two-day conference held alongside the Forex Expo. The conference will increase awareness and the understanding of capital markets among the traders and investors in the region.

The largest gathering of the FX and FinTech industry, Forex Expo, which happens annually in Dubai, is set to be held on 19-20 October 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre, which acts as a platform to present the recent development in FX Technology.

