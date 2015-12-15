Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – October 29, 2022) – Online real estate platform developer E-Systematic Egypt, announces real estate tycoon and multi-millionaire Ahmed Elbatrawy as the new chief executive officer. Prior to his appointment, Elbatrawy was a tenured real estate professional and partner and founder of Engel & Völkers Orlando.

E-Systematic Announces Ahmed Elbatrawy as CEO

E-Systematic Egypt is currently developing a multiple listings solutions (MLS) platform for the Egyptian real estate market. The platform addresses the lack of regulation in the region by establishing global standards to the industry & connecting The Egyptian real estate market to the international real estate markets around the world and what the Egyptian real estate industry on the global map.

Ahmed Elbatrawy has worked in the real estate industry for over 25 years. He has won the Platinum Sales Agent award from the RE/MAX Platinum Club. He was also awarded the Top 1% and Office Honors awards from Coldwell Banker and Orlando Future Team. Elbatrawy sold over 1 billion dollars in closed real estate transactions during his life. He’s also known as a REIT Specialist. He will spearhead the MLS platform’s development in his new role.

Elbatrawy says, “MLS is a critical piece of the real estate puzzle. It is an essential tool for agents, providing a wealth of benefits for buyers and sellers end it will generate sales for Egypt.”

Elbatrawy has already started making waves in his new position.

Elbatrawy will also be in charge of the expansion of the real estate platform in other countries in the Middle East, like Saudi Arabia, Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. The project has secured 100 million dollars in funding for the expansion in the gulf region.

About E-Systematic Egypt

E-Systematic Egypt is a company that serves to create an online marketplace for real estate in Egypt. The new platform is projected to be the region’s most reliable real estate platform. The undertaking has already received over 300 million EGP in funding from the Egyptian government.

