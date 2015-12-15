Brendan Bradley, The Jigsaw Ensemble Release Live Virtual Reality Musical

Award-winning actor and founder of The Jigsaw Ensemble Brendan Bradley releases the companion album of his new virtual reality musical theatre show.

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 29, 2022) – The Musical Workshop Recording of ‘Non-Player Character’ is the latest launch from Brendan Bradley and The Jigsaw Ensemble. The album blends elements of pop, musical theater, comedy, and video games to reflect the spirit of Brendan’s pioneering style of performance. Listeners can go ‘inside’ the album by entering a virtual reality world in their web browser to interact with the characters and songs from the live stage show.

The release develops the innovations that lie at the heart of Brendan Bradley’s work, combining virtual reality technology to offer viewers and listeners a multimedia entertainment experience. Harnessing state-of-the-art interactive technology, Non-Player Character blurs the lines between performers and spectators. The new album allows the audience to relive their favorite moments from the show as well as enjoy extra content.

The musical tells the story of a non-player character (NPC) from a fictional video game who witnesses the death of the game’s hero. To help navigate their grief, the NPC enlists the audience to reprogram him. Bradley demonstrates his impressive range by playing several different characters, drawing on multiple genres and styles to create a pioneering and memorable virtual reality theater experience.

The show was first prototyped at The Mugar Omni Theater in Boston, MA in 2021 with audience participants wearing headsets on-stage with Bradley and the virtual world projected on the IMAX dome screen. The project has spent the year in further developed via various workshopping events at virtual festivals. While the global pandemic saw nationwide shutdowns of theaters and entertainment venues, Bradley used the time to explore the possibilities of interactive VR in a performance context.

The album features songs from ‘Non-Player Character’ and invites listeners the chance to enter the world of the story and sign up for open rehearsals for the play. Bradley has also created his own virtual reality theater platform, which lets anyone OnBoard their own show. His OnBoardXR community has already supported and produced over 35 world premiere live events in the metaverse, allowing creators to reach and monetize a new audience.

This year, Bradley’s virtual reality work has already won the Audience Award at the SXSW Film Festival as well as the Grand Prize for VR at Kaohsiung Film Festival and the award for Best Interactive Virtual Reality Experience at Queensland XR.

With his virtual reality musical theater and the release of the new album, Brendan Bradley continues to pioneer the world of live virtual reality events.

Interested parties can learn more at https://www.brendanabradley.com/npc

