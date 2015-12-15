SHAL MLS to Transform Egyptian Real Estate with CoreLogic Multiple Listing Platform

Irvine, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 29, 2022) – SHAL MLS, LLC, the driving force behind real estate innovation in the Middle East, has announced an agreement with CoreLogic® to create the first-ever multiple listing service in Egypt. Powered by a suite of connected solutions from CoreLogic, the new nation-wide MLS will unify the fractured Egyptian real estate industry, modernizing the homebuying process for more than 100 million Egyptian citizens.

The agreement also grants SHAL MLS exclusive rights to deploy CoreLogic multiple listing technology in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar-other Arab nations where organized MLS systems do not yet exist. The new Egyptian MLS system will leverage CoreLogic Matrix™, a leading multiple listing platform used by more than a million real estate professionals in the U.S., Canada, and around the globe. SHAL MLS will implement CoreLogic OneHome™ as its search and client collaboration portal for homebuyers, and CoreLogic Trestle™ to distribute listing data to SHAL MLS partners.

“The structure and organization that SHAL MLS brings to the region’s real estate market including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates will have a profoundly favorable effect on the local economies,” said SHAL MLS CEO Ahmed Elbatrawy. “It will digitally put Egypt, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates on the global real estate map and open their real estate markets to the entire world at the click of a button. We plan to make the Egyptian, Saudi and UAE MLS listings available to U.S. real estate agents, which could help boost foreign investment to record levels. We anticipate this venture will generate billions of dollars in sales and improve the ROI for real estate developers and brokers throughout the region.”

“The agreement to leverage CoreLogic real estate technology solutions in the middle east is a testament to our overall experience in this space and our commitment to global expansion. We welcome the opportunity to help centralize and modernize the multiple listing landscape in Egypt and beyond,” said Devi Mateti, president, Enterprise Digital Solutions for CoreLogic.

