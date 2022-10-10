Energous Commends the United Nations’ International Telecommunication Union Approval and Recommendation for Radio Frequency-based Wireless Power Transfer in the 900 MHz Band

Company helped lead the process to develop the global recommendation, representing a significant step forward for wireless power delivery for the growing IoT ecosystem

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today applauds the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Recommendation ITU-R SM.2151-0, which includes an approval and recommendation for the 900 MHz frequency band for wireless power transfer for the wireless charging of devices such as sensors, smart tags, asset trackers and other IoT applications.

Over the past four years, Energous has taken a central and proactive leadership role in driving this recommendation, particularly with the support of the US, Japan, and Brazil delegations. The ITU recommendation is significant for Energous’ WattUp PowerBridges, which transmit power at the 915 MHz band, and represents another step forward for Energous for the deployment of global active harvesting Wireless Power Networks running at 900 MHz.

“We applaud the ITU’s approval and recommendation for RF wireless power transfer in the 900 MHz band. This will provide clear guidance around which frequencies can be used to power the expanding IoT ecosystem and help countries implement their national regulations,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “We are particularly pleased with the 900 MHz addition, as our extensive experience and trials together with our customers have demonstrated that this band delivers the optimal balance of performance, technology footprint and solution cost for wireless power transfer to IoT devices.”

Internet-connected devices are expanding in both numbers and capabilities, driving innovation, and delivering tremendous value. However, the current power delivery methods to IoT devices — including power cables and replaceable batteries —are not ideal and in many cases are limiting the rollout and practical use cases, particularly in the industrial and retail environments. Wireless power transfer overcomes these issues, ensuring a reliable, consistent power delivery method that can help large IoT deployments scale at an economic price.

The ITU is the United Nations’ specialized agency for information and communication technologies. The ITU Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R) aims at creating the conditions for harmonized development and efficient operation of existing and new radiocommunication systems, through interference free operations of radiocommunication systems. This is ensured through implementation of the Radio Regulations and Regional Agreements, and the efficient and timely update of these instruments through the processes of the World and Regional Radiocommunication Conferences. Furthermore, radio standardization establishes ‘Recommendations’ intended to assure the necessary performance and quality in operating radiocommunication systems. It also seeks ways and means to conserve spectrum and ensure flexibility for future expansion and new technological developments, providing guidance to national governments.

ITU-R Recommendations are approved by ITU Member States and though their implementation is not mandatory, they enjoy a high reputation and are implemented worldwide because they are developed by experts from administrations, operators, the industry, and other organizations dealing with radiocommunication matters from all over the world.

WattUp PowerBridge transmitters from Energous are capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously at-a-distance using RF-based wireless power. Transmitting from 1W and up to 15W, WattUp PowerBridges send power to and also act as a data link for connected IoT devices such as sensors, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs), IoT tags, batteryless devices and more. Multiple WattUp PowerBridge transmitters can be meshed together to create a WattUp wireless power network covering unlimited distances for large footprint deployments such as retail stores, industrial warehouses, manufacturing plants, logistics hubs and more. By providing consistent levels of power for IoT devices and eliminating the costly need to manage and change out batteries or rely on restrictive power cables, WattUp PowerBridges usher in a new reality of batteryless, mobile, waterproof, maintenance-free and easier-to-implement devices.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the advancement of Wireless Power Networks to meet the growing power demands of today’s devices and tomorrow’s innovations. Its award-winning, RF-based WattUp® technology supports both near field and at-a-distance wireless power, enabling flexible device designs without cumbersome power cables or replaceable batteries. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs for the expanding ecosystem of devices within industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities, and medical applications. The company has received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance WPT and has been awarded more than 200 patents for its WattUp® technology.

