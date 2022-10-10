Jumio to Present with Mercari at Money 20/20 USA

Jumio will also showcase its fraud threat heat map and demonstrate how its AI-powered platform helps fintechs accelerate digital trust

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Jumio, the leading provider of orchestrated end-to-end identity proofing, eKYC and AML solutions, today announced its participation and exhibition at Money 20/20 USA, taking place October 23-26 in Las Vegas.

On October 23 at 3:25 p.m. PT, Jumio will take the stage with Mercari to present “Can Online Marketplaces Survive AI-Powered Fraud?” This special one-on-one session will feature Stuart Wells, Jumio chief technology officer, and Lisa Lechner, Mercari chief compliance officer.

Throughout the conference, attendees can also visit Jumio booth #2103 to learn how the global digital identity leader is accelerating digital trust by putting the power of AI and biometrics to work for account onboarding, KYC/AML compliance, identity fraud prevention, and more. Jumio will also showcase the Jumio Heat Map, based on live Jumio data and intended to simulate transactions and attack vectors as they’re launched from across the globe.

What:

Money 20/20 USA is where the most powerful conversations and connections in fintech happen in real life. From global leaders to new challengers and from tech giants to scrappy startups, this is the only place where the whole community comes together for fintech’s biggest conversation.

Special Jumio / Mercari Session: For online marketplaces, security is vital. But so is a low-friction sign-on experience — a tall order when you must defend against AI-generated ID verification photos, deepfakes, and more. In this 1:1, learn how marketplaces are adapting their strategies to block criminals while waving in customers.

When:

Money 20/20 Conference: October 23-26, 2022

Special Jumio / Mercari Session: Sunday, October 23, 3:25 p.m. PT

Where:

Money 20/20 Conference: The Venetian

Special Jumio/Mercari Session: Lando, Junior Ballroom, Level 4, The Venetian

For more about Jumio’s special session with Mercari, click HERE.

To schedule a meeting with a Jumio identity and fraud expert at the show, click HERE.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification, eKYC and AML platform. The Jumio platform offers a range of identity proofing, risk assessment and compliance services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has carried out more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit jumio.com.

