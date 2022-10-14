Envistacom Achieves Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 3 Certification for Products and Services

CMMI Institute enables organizations to elevate and benchmark performance across a range of critical business capabilities, including product development, service excellence, workforce management, data management, supplier management, and cybersecurity.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Envistacom LLC, a leading technology enterprise that delivers advanced communications, cyber, intelligence, and other related solutions and services to U.S. and coalition partners in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities, today announced that it has been appraised at Level 3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)® by Global Process Solutions, LLC. This is the updated V2.0 of CMMI which is significantly more rigorous than previous versions, and focuses more heavily on performance, how performance impacts business and how to understand an organization’s performance needs.

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performances. An appraisal at maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at the “Defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods ensuring consistency and repeatability of processes and proactive quality results of products and services. There’s a focus on achieving project and organizational performance objectives and there are clear organizational standards in place for addressing projects in that practice area.

“Envistacom is proud to be appraised at Level 3 of CMMI for the Engineering solutions, products, and services we offer,” said Robert Hunt, VP, Business Excellence at Envistacom. “This appraisal further supports our mission to provide our customers with the highest quality solutions.”

CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. CMMI Institute’s promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.

CMMI Institute offers market-driven solutions that provide insights for baselining and optimizing key organizational capabilities, cybersecurity, and data assets to elevate business performance. For over 25+ years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, information technology, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have achieved sustainable business success through adopting the CMMI and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers.

About Envistacom LLC

Headquartered in Duluth, Ga., Envistacom provides communications, cyber and intelligence solutions to the U.S. DoD and coalition partners in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities. Customers rely on Envistacom for rapid-response, secure technology solutions and subject-matter expertise to support mission critical operations. With an elite team of former military leaders and domain experts located in 11 countries, and multiple indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicles worth more than $137 billion, Envistacom is a trusted partner in protecting military, civilians, and critical infrastructure around the world. Envistacom is a Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (DWOSB). For more information on solutions or contract vehicles, please visit www.envistacom.com, and follow @Envistacom on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

