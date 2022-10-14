TuxCare President to Moderate ManuSec USA Roundtable on Automating Security for Critical Infrastructure

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TuxCare, a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced Jim Jackson, President and Chief Revenue Officer, is scheduled to participate in ManuSec’s 7th Annual Cyber Security for Manufacturing Summit to be held at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago.

Scheduled to begin at 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2nd, the ManuSec USA roundtable session moderated by Jackson is slated to discuss how to best automate security updates for critical Industrial IoT (IIoT), Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control System (ICS) infrastructures.

The Summit brings together IT and OT security leaders from across the American manufacturing industry for two days of strategy planning, insight building and expert knowledge exchange. It’s an opportunity to build partnerships with senior cyber security professionals from America’s FMCG, food and beverage, machinery, automotive, aerospace, chemical, pharma and transport industries, while participating in the discussions shaping the American cyber security landscape in 2022 and beyond.

“TuxCare is honored to participate in this 7th Annual ManuSec USA event, as timely and consistently deployed updates for the software that runs the world’s critical infrastructure are crucial to protecting so many aspects of commerce and government,” Jackson said. “We’re looking forward to this event that brings together some of this country’s best minds in the sector.”

