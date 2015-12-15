Falkon Expands Executive Team; Appoints Rick Negrin as COO

Seattle-Based Company Welcomes Former Microsoft Executive to Growing Team

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Falkon, the go-to-market intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of Rick Negrin as the company’s first COO. Based in Seattle, Rick will be responsible for managing operations at the growing startup and will leverage his strong background in data and early-stage startups to drive growth for the company.

Negrin joins Falkon with more than 20 years of experience building commercially-successful cloud, SaaS, PaaS, and enterprise applications for large corporate players, as well as disruptive startups. Negrin previously drove innovation and growth as VP of Product for SingleStore (formerly MemSQL), where he led the product management team and worked closely with the field teams for the past seven years. Prior to SingleStore, Negrin spent 12 years at Microsoft, working primarily on the SQL Server and Azure SQL Database products.

“At my core, I’m driven by data. As an executive, I rely on data daily to make decisions, improve efficiencies and determine direction. I appreciate how Falkon gives the go-to-market team those same actionable insights,” noted Negrin. “Utilizing this type of data creates a huge shift in how companies approach the sales cycle, and I’m honored to be able to help direct the company’s growth.”

The addition of Negrin to the team caps off a quarter of growth for Falkon, which just recently announced $16M in finance led by OMERS Ventures.

“Go-to-market teams are so siloed and not really winning as one. This is partly because their tools and processes are fractured,” said Falkon co-founder and CEO, Mona Akmal. “We help remove these silos, bring that data together, and drive action. When we were looking to fill the COO position, we needed someone who was just as biased toward action as we are. Rick is a platform builder who understands how to leverage Falkon’s multiple use-cases to drive exponential growth. He’s the perfect person for the job.”

About Falkon:

Falkon is the go-to-market intelligence platform that helps teams win more deals through actionable insights and automation that drive operational excellence. Falkon was founded in 2020 by Mona Akmal, Aakash Kambuj, and Josh Zana, Seattle-based veteran leaders of high-growth engineering and product teams. For more information, visit falkon.ai.

