Recurly Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Recurly enables joint customers to build end-to-end solutions on Snowflake’s Data Cloud that map each touchpoint and interaction to a single person, enriching those identities with third-party data

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Recurly today announced that it has been recognized as an Identity & Enrichment leader in the inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack Report: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake’s data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of nearly 6,000 customers, Snowflake identified six technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. These categories include:

Analytics

Integration & Modeling

Identity & Enrichment

Activation & Measurement

Business Intelligence

Data Science & Machine Learning

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

“As marketing professionals continue to expand their investment in analytics, Snowflake’s goal is to empower them in their journey to data-driven marketing,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “Recurly emerged as a leader in the Identity and Enrichment category with joint customers by providing access to diverse datasets needed to enrich data and optimize marketing campaigns regardless of the domain joint customers are operating in or the specific type of data needed to enrich their campaigns.”

Recurly was identified in Snowflake’s report as a leader in Identity & Enrichment for identity resolution providers and enrichment dataset providers.

“We’re very proud Snowflake has identified Recurly as a leader in Snowflake’s inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack report,” said Jonas Flodh, Chief Product Officer at Recurly. “Recurly helps our customers by tracking individual users and their interactions across the entire subscriber lifecycle and enabling enrichment of those user profiles with third party data on the Snowflake Data Cloud. The Snowflake Data Cloud is a powerful, flexible, and fully managed cloud data platform for all customer data regardless of the source.”

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences.

About Recurly

Thousands of innovative companies across digital media, streaming, publishing, SaaS, education, consumer goods, and professional services industries rely on Recurly to unlock transformational growth using subscriptions. Recurly’s all-in-one, integrated platform removes the complexities of automating subscriptions at scale by enabling teams to manage and optimize their subscriber lifecycles with ease. Category-defining companies including Sling, Twitch, BarkBox, FabFitFun, Paramount, Lucid, and Sprout Social have chosen Recurly to manage billions of dollars in recurring revenues, future-proof their recurring billing and revenue management, and recover millions of dollars in lost revenue due to churn. Founded in 2009, Recurly is based in San Francisco, with offices in Boulder and London. For more information, visit Recurly.com.

