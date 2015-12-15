Fandifi Expands Beta Sign-Ups Under Elite Duels Partnership

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 6, 2022) – Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ4) (“Fandifi” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that sign-ups for Fandifi’s Beta launch have commenced under the framework of a previously announced partnership agreement with Elite Duels.

Fandifi will be employing various methods and techniques from recently announced marketing campaigns to incentivize players from Elite Duels’ user database to sign-up for Fandifi’s upcoming Beta campaign. Fandifi and Elite Duels had previously announced a working partnership under an affiliate marketing agreement to cross-promote their respective platforms.

“We’re excited to activate our partner campaign with Elite Duels, who have built up a solid reputation as a fantasy esports operator over their past several years of operation. Our campaign aims to leverage the tools and resources we have deployed to share our story with highly engaged Esports fans. We’re looking forward to further expanding our partner outreach promotions beyond Elite Duels with additional partners as our marketing program unfolds,” states David Vinokurov, Fandifi CEO and President.

About Elite Duels.

Founded in 2018, EliteDuels brings the fun and excitement from fantasy sports to Esports. Elite Duels offers over 10 different Esport titles, where users can compete in daily, weekly, and full event fantasy contests for in game prizes.

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

Fandifi is a crowd based and system generated prediction fan engagement platform. The Fandifi platform runs on an associated neural network tailor-made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of the form of distribution. FandifiTM also operates www.fandomart.com, an NFT marketplace where rewards can be bought, sold, or traded on a blockchain agnostic platform.

