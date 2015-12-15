Lithosphere (LITHO) Blockchain Releases Roadmap for Implementing Terra Classic & Burning 2.5 Trillion LUNC

Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – October 6, 2022) – Lithosphere (LITHO), confirmed it will integrate Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) in its upcoming Jot Art Finesse game series launch on Dec. 18, 2022 with a goal to burn 2.5 Trillion Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) during FINESSE: Shadow Warriors’ gameplay. Lithosphere core developer, KaJ Labs is bringing gaming utility to Terra Luna Classic (LUNC), while speeding up the burning process to manage LUNC’s supply.

The Lithosphere project and KaJ Labs are committed to supporting LUNC in additional games and cross-chain dApps. The Lithosphere team is presenting a roadmap for implementing Terra Classic & burning 2.5T LUNC in the Finesse game series.

The full roadmap for integrating Terra Classic in the Finesse P2E series to burn LUNC can be found here.

There are two chapters in FINESSE game series. Both are mixed RPG play-to-earn (P2E) and can be customized to the preferred style of the gamer. It features different fighting styles encompassing warrior, ninja samurai, knights and vampires. The first chapter is “Shadow Warriors” and the second is “The Kingdom.”

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is a next-generation network for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

