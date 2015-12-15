FiscalNote Acquires DT-Global Business

Expands Company’s Existing Geopolitical & Market Intelligence Solutions

Grows Customer Base in the Key Marketplace of Central & Eastern Europe

Strengthens Industry Leadership and Enhances Capabilities of FiscalNote’s FrontierView and Oxford Analytica Offerings for Multinational Corporations and Organizations Facing Challenging and Complex Business Climates in Region

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers market intelligence and data insights, today announced it has acquired the core operating assets and book of business of DT-Global Business Consulting (“DT-Global”), a Vienna, Austria subscription-based market intelligence company which provides in-depth expertise and analysis for the Central & Eastern Europe (CEE), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Middle East-Africa (MEA) areas.

Founded in 2009 by Founder and President Dr. Daniel Thorniley, DT-Global is a highly-respected and well-established firm which provides actionable market intelligence and geopolitical analysis about the CEE, CIS, and MEA regions, and operates the largest network of senior executives of multinational corporations with a presence in the area.

DT-Global has served and partnered with 5,000 executives at more than 350 global and regional companies – including many belonging to the Fortune 500 – to provide timely syndicated research content, benchmarking analysis about the business environment and market dynamics of the CEE, CIS, and MEA regions, and direct access to regular briefings and consultations with DT-Global experts. Cross-industry customers include IKEA, MasterCard, Nintendo, Mondelez, Hitachi, Nike, IBM, Warner Bros., Canon, Hershey, Citi, Hilton, Oracle, Danone, Sony Pictures, Puma, Heineken, GlaxoSmithKline, Hyatt Hotels, Stanley Black & Decker, and Takeda. DT-Global has also forged long-term, impactful relationships with many in-market government officials and public sector leaders throughout the CEE, CIS, and MEA areas.

“At a time when the world’s attention has turned to ongoing events in Central and Eastern Europe and their macro- and micro-economic impacts, the demand for actionable insights, timely analysis, executive peer engagement, and access to market intelligence has never been more needed or critical – and that’s what DT-Global brings to the FiscalNote portfolio through this acquisition,” said Tim Hwang, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder, FiscalNote. “The combination of FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, and now DT-Global creates an unparalleled powerhouse of geopolitical advisory services for our expanding global customer base, while maximizing our value proposition for the decision-makers we serve.”

With the addition of DT-Global to FiscalNote’s portfolio, this acquisition will provide:

a strong base of subscription-driven, annual recurring revenue at multiples in-line with transactions of a similar scale;

upselling and cross-selling opportunities of products and services to both DT-Global and current FiscalNote customers following a seamless integration into the company’s platforms after closing;

acceleration of additional customer acquisitions and engagement with a new segment of blue-chip clients in an increasingly active Central & Eastern Europe marketplace of renewed focus and complexity;

access to DT-Global’s robust and specialized content, an active executive network and community, and an experienced team of subject-matter experts and analysts; and,

the expansion of essential and differentiated regional market intelligence and insights for existing FiscalNote customers.

“FiscalNote’s acquisition of DT-Global immediately increases the scale and scope of what we can offer through FrontierView and Oxford Analytica, and enhances our ability to penetrate deeper into a broad and active marketplace while cross-selling our industry-leading advisory services to existing customers of both companies,” said Josh Resnik, President & COO of FiscalNote. “In line with our ongoing acquisition strategy, this move will continue to drive the company’s organic and inorganic revenue growth, further expand FiscalNote’s global footprint, and open a new dimension of opportunities to super-serve our customers by converting insights into action.”

“I am delighted the DT-Global business will join the FiscalNote portfolio and work alongside such global industry leaders as FrontierView and Oxford Analytica,” said Dr. Thorniley. “For three decades, I have closely engaged with some of the world’s largest corporations to provide critical and timely advice and analysis on the CEE, Turkey, Middle East, and CIS marketplaces. Combining forces with FiscalNote means adding new and enhanced services for hundreds of our customers, including specific and industry-focused insights delivered by a broad spectrum of influential analysts and advisors with deep experience and expertise. This combination is a win-win for our two companies, our staff, and all our global customers, especially at a time of increased political and economic uncertainty, volatility, and complexity in the markets we cover.”

Dr. Thorniley will continue his leadership role at DT-Global, providing expert advisory services, actively engaging with customers, and contributing to the company’s influential executive network across the region.

FiscalNote’s latest strategic M&A news follows the closing of its acquisition of Aicel Technologies in August, announced on the day it first became a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

