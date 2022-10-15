Folloze Announces the General Availability of its Buyer Experience Platform 3.0

Folloze best-in-class platform now enables all marketers to boost engagement across the digital buyer journey for increased pipeline and revenue, and maximize powerful ABM and data partner integrations.

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Folloze, the easiest and most powerful B2B buyer experience platform, today announced the general availability of Folloze Buyer Experience Platform 3.0. Now, B2B organizations can empower all marketers to build rich personalized experiences, in a simple, no-code environment.

With a new experience designer and enhanced data insights for better targeting, Folloze Buyer Experience Platform 3.0 is the foundation for delivering impactful, brand-compliant experiences that engage buyers throughout their journey, and lead to increased pipeline, conversions, and revenue.

“In the Experience Era, every marketer needs to be an experience builder,” said David Brutman, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Folloze. “We brought this vision to life by allowing all marketers — with no code and with embedded templates — to create buyer experience touchpoints powered by content and data, and deliver unprecedented results and insights. We’re excited to fill a longstanding void that truly empowers marketing organizations to be customer-centric and work hand in hand with sales. We’ve seen companies that adopt this approach gain a major advantage in the marketplace.”

Several customers have implemented the platform since it was first announced in June, recognizing its ability to create a simple way to deliver targeted experiences, build brand awareness and generate pipeline, as well as monitor and track the success of every customer touchpoint.

Folloze Buyer Experience Platform 3.0 provides marketers with key features that are essential for B2B businesses and agencies to lead against the competition and grow in today’s digital-first marketplace where buyers are guiding their own journeys and interacting far less with sales reps.

Folloze and 6sense: Confidence in Data + Excellence in Experience = Results in Revenue

In addition to customer use, the official availability of the platform’s latest enhancements unlocks even more powerful partner integrations. Enhancements to the Folloze and 6sense integration are on display during the 6sense Breakthrough event, taking place October 3-6, at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona. Folloze is a platinum sponsor of the event.

Revenue platform leader Clari is among the customers that are successfully delivering data-powered experiences with the Folloze Buyer Experience Platform and 6sense Revenue AI™.

“The powerful integration of the Folloze Buyer Experience Platform with 6sense’s data solution has enabled our team to create highly engaging content destinations through Folloze boards that leverage 6sense to personalize the experience according to key segment data,” said Jennifer Finney, Senior Manager of Growth Marketing at Clari. “We are now able to provide more personalized and connected buyer journeys at scale, capture deep insights that inform and optimize our marketing campaigns, and execute high-impact account orchestration.”

The integration of the all-new Folloze Buyer Experience Platform 3.0 and 6sense Revenue AI will provide an even more complete data-powered experience by enabling customers to act on dynamically updated intent signals that point to revenue opportunities. This is key as B2B buyers increasingly expect a consumer-like buying experience, mandating marketers to place a strong emphasis on building fluid and personalized experiences that engage buyers throughout the process.

“We are thrilled that our Folloze partnership continues to evolve while providing our joint customers with increasing value,” said Elliot Smith, Head of Partnerships at 6sense. “When used together, our solutions are a game changer for revenue teams looking to double down on delivering exceptional digital B2B buyer experiences. The power of AI insights with inline personalization tools has customers raving about their prospecting success. Personalizing experiences across landing pages, content hubs and microsites has never been more important or easier to implement.”

Key Folloze Buyer Experience Platform 3.0 capabilities include:

An intuitive new Experience Designer that any marketer — with any level of tech expertise — can use to build comprehensive digital destinations across a variety of interaction types throughout the buying lifecycle.

B2B experience templates and a section gallery to accelerate campaign creation leveraging best practices.

New personalization capabilities that allow users to customize every element of the experience, including content, messaging, CTAs and more, based on a variety of rich data.

New branding tools to ensure adherence to approved corporate branding guidelines, and avoid compliance and inconsistency issues.

AI-powered recommendations to quickly personalize and optimize digital experiences and boost outcomes at every stage of the buyer journey.

Behavioral intelligence data to better capitalize on deep insights into specific buyers and buying groups across target accounts.

About Folloze

Folloze, the easiest and most powerful B2B Buyer Experience Platform, is used by B2B marketing, sales, and revenue teams. Requiring no code, Folloze empowers any marketer to easily build data-driven, highly engaging, personalized content destinations across the entire B2B buyer journey to drive deeper account engagement and revenue growth. Top B2B brands, including Oracle, Google Cloud, Cisco, Autodesk, MetLife, and UL trust Folloze to boost customer engagement, revenue growth, and expansion across their target accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.folloze.com/.

