Tachyum Unveils Details of Architecture and Prodigy Design in Overview White Paper

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Linux—Tachyum™ today released its Prodigy Architectural Overview White Paper that unveils never-before-disclosed architectural characteristics of the system-on-chip (SoC), including chip layout, and the architecture of the world’s first universal processor. The white paper describes in detail how Prodigy addresses processor performance plateauing to overcome the major challenges facing today’s data centers.

Tachyum’s Prodigy Universal Processor unifies the functionality of CPU, GPU, and TPU, delivering a groundbreaking new processor architecture that enables data centers to address the demands of a wide range of scalar, vector and matrix workloads in a homogeneous environment without needing expensive and power-hungry accelerators.

Prodigy is a high-performance SoC that balances CPU, memory, and I/O with 128 CPU cores, 16 DDR5-7200 memory controllers, and 64 lanes of PCIe 5.0, with the functional units connected using a 10 terabit/sec non-blocking mesh. The Prodigy Family includes multiple SKUs that address a broad range of applications and markets, and Prodigy has a rich, growing software ecosystem of system software, applications, and frameworks and libraries addressing a wide range of applications that include HPC, AI, cloud/hyperscale, telco, and edge.

Among the architectural details released in Tachyum’s white paper are:

CPU core architecture and pipeline

Prodigy instruction set architecture (ISA) philosophy, including technical and market dynamics driving the need for a new ISA

Innovations that minimize data transmission over slow wires by keeping CPU calculations local to circumvent performance limitations

Unique “half-chip” design that allows the 128-core device to function as two separate 64-core devices

Powerful AI subsystem that includes 2 x 1024-bit vector units and a 4096-bit matrix unit per core

Reference designs for Tachyum’s air-cooled evaluation platform, as well as rack and cabinet designs that support both liquid and air cooling

“The last time we shared such in-depth technical details publicly was during our initial design phase a few years ago, when we unveiled how Prodigy was going to change the data center forever,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “Since then, there have been various third-party reports that have attempted to provide what they felt was happening with Prodigy – some fairly close and some completely off from what the actual design is. With the release of our architectural white paper, we are able to clear the air and provide detailed information for the technical public. We’re excited for the opportunity to showcase both what Prodigy is today and what it is capable of becoming in the future.”

Prodigy delivers unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics, reducing CAPEX and OPEX significantly. Because of its utility for both high-performance and line-of-business applications, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between workloads, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization. Tachyum’s Prodigy delivers performance up to 4x that of the highest performing x86 processors (for cloud workloads) and up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC and 6x for AI applications.

Those interested in learning more about the unique capabilities of Prodigy can download the Prodigy Architectural Overview White Paper at www.tachyum.com/resources/whitepapers/2022/10/04/tachyum-prodigy-architectural-overview/.

About Tachyum



Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with its recently launched flagship product. Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor, unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU into a single processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. With data centers currently consuming over 4% of the planet’s electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak, is building the world’s fastest AI supercomputer (128 AI exaflops) in the EU based on Prodigy processors. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

