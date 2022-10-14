Freedom Home Offers Plan to Disrupt the Real Estate Industry by Providing a New Alternative to Homeowners

Fort Lauderdale, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – October 25, 2022) – Daniel Pessin and Freedom Home Offers, are set to provide homeowners with an alternative way to sell houses.

Freedom Home Offers LLC was founded by Daniel Pessin. The company’s mission is to provide homeowners with a simple potential solution to sell a house.

When it comes to selling a house, usually homeowners would need to hire a realtor, make repairs and deal with buyers.

Freedom Home Offers offers a different approach. The homeowner can call and give details of the house over the phone. Then Freedom would present the homeowner with a written offer and the homeowner gets to choose the sell date. In some cases, the house could be closed as fast as one week. The company only needs to see the house one time, providing convenience to the homeowner.

This is what Daniel Pessin, had to say:

“Simply put, we want to make selling a house an easy process. We are not realtors and we are not listing your house. We are going to purchase your house. The best part is you get to choose your closing date. This provides a lot of flexibility. We will pay all of the closing costs, and we do not charge any fees or commissions. We will make the entire process as smooth as possible from start to finish. Our company has been buying homes for over 3 years now and we have helped homeowners who were in difficult situations.”

Alternatively, in some situations a homeowner needs to sell a house fast due to various circumstances. In these types of situations, Freedom Home Offers is able to provide helpful solutions to homeowners. Freedom Home Offers will buy a homeowner’s house in “as is” condition and the homeowner can choose the closing date that works best.

Company: Freedom Home Offers LLC

Contact: Daniel Pessin

Website: https://www.FreedomHomeOffers.com

Phone: 954-637-6043

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/daniel-pessin/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141825