LBank Weekly Listing Report, 24th October 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 25, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 24th October.

Project: MBASE

Listing date: 24th October

Key words: Listed on Digifinex, BitForex, ERC20

Official Website: https://minebase.com/

About:

Use MBASE for daily transactions, stake it to earn yield, or simply HODL it as a store of value. Minebase is an ERC-20 token created through CTP, an algorithm that controls token supply and floor price based on the crypto markets behaviour. CTP allows you to generate MBASE tokens through the transaction fees you pay on the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains, as well as decentralized exchanges (DEXs). You only need a smartphone or a computer to start earning Minebase tokens!

Project: ASGC

Listing date: 24th October

Key words: Utility, Listed on XT, ERC20

Official Website: https://spectre-bc.io/

About:

ASSA stands for Autonomous Social Smartlife Association and is a cooperative for autonomous, social and smart life. If participants want a transaction, they can make a transaction, if they want to provide a service, they can make a request, and if they want to supply a service, they do so. The ASSA platform allows autonomy for anyone to participate and use. ASSA will create a platform, guaranteed by virtual assets and operated according to a set protocol, where participants can directly change the protocol and have the right to propose and make a reasonable lifestyle.

The innovation of the ASSA platform is equipped with low fees, trust building through Token Ecology, and governance in which participants directly decide policies.

Project: GOLC

Listing date: 25th October

Key words: Listed on Pancake, Uniswap, Sunswap, TRC20

Official Website: http://golcoin.io/

About:

GolCoin is the main key powering a complete ecosystem including an investment (staking) platform, a pioneering exchange, a revolutionary Metaverse, a mining facilitation platform, and the next generation of NFT marketplaces. As a multichain token, GolCoin makes sure that the token holders can access their assets easily and don’t miss any opportunities on different networks. Each part of this ecosystem has lots of innovations presented to the crypto world.

Project: VNXAU

Listing date: 25th October

Key words: Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://vnx.li

About:

XVNX gold is a multichain token, representing your direct ownership of physical gold, certified by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). Each bar is stamped with its own serial number and linked to VNX Gold tokens, which you can buy, sell or transfer at your convenience.

Why VNX Gold?

Since VNX Gold tokens are linked to actual gold bars, they offer the same benefits as gold itself: store of value, protection against volatility and inflation, as well as high liquidity – all with complete digital convenience and freedom. The gold is physically stored in a segregated storage in a high-security vault in Liechtenstein – a country with a stable economy and the highest S&P AAA rating, which is also a member of EEA.

Project: ABEY

Listing date: 10th October

Key words: Layer0, listed on ZBX, Mainnet

Official Website: https://www.abey.com/

About:

Processing up to 3,000 TPS while featuring ultra-low gas fees, ABEYCHAIN 3.0 is a multi-Layered programmable blockchain with a DPoS consensus specializing in building decentralized applications, business use cases, and achieving cross-chain Interoperability. It is based on parallel transaction execution and the ABEY Virtual Machine (AVM).

ABEYCHAIN is the first fully operational, third-generation public chain to solve one of the most pressing challenges in the public chain space: the ability to achieve simultaneously a high degree of both decentralization, security, and efficiency, which is commonly known as the “Impossible Triangle.”

ABEYCHAIN 3.0 is quickly becoming the go-to smart contract platform for Metaverse, GameFi & DeFi dApp developers around the globe.

Project: QAAA

Listing date: 26th October

Key words: Payment, Initial listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://qommodity.io

About:

QAAA is an asset backed securitized token ( ABS Token ). The assets are, for instance but not limited to, inground values of commidities such as Gold, silver, coltan, etc.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 17th October to 23rd October , 2022

Name: THE

Weekly gain: 3%

Official Website: https://theprotocoloff.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/the/usdt

Name: WMX

Weekly gain: 6%

Official Website: https://wombex.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wmx/usdt

Name: KEG

Weekly gain: 748%

Official Website: https://www.kegproject.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/keg/usdt

Name: PPT

Weekly gain:55%

Official Website: http://www.pocket-gym.net/ & http://www.pocket-pop.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ppt/usdt

Name: TUR

Weekly gain: 135%

Official Website: https://tuvelot.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tur/usdt

Name: ONDA

Weekly gain: 400%

Official Website: https://onda.global/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/onda/usdt

Name: SWING

Official Website: https://bananataskforceape.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/swing/usdt

Name: ERT

Official Website: https://neofantasy.nextype.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ert/usdt

Name: SPC

Official Website: https://spectre-bc.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/spc/usdt

Name: DIE

Official Website: https://dieprotocol.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/die/usdt

