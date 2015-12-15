Gala Announces Collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to Launch DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls VOX

Jackson, Wyoming–(Newsfile Corp. – October 5, 2022) – Gala, one of the leading innovators in Web3 entertainment, today announced a new collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms on the upcoming release of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls VOX, a series of digital collectibles inspired by characters from the blockbuster films. DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls VOX marks the highly-anticipated fourth VOX release from Gala, which will be available for purchase on Coinbase NFT October 14, 2022.

VOX are collectible, one-of-a-kind non-fungible tokens (NFTs), that are 3D, animated and have future utility. Each VOX is programmatically generated and provably unique, meaning that no two VOX look the same. What’s more, VOX are designed to have various utility. All VOX have multiple pathways to future rewards for owners, including anticipated playability in the upcoming VOXverse metaverse, currently being designed and built by legendary Sims creator Will Wright and Gallium Studios.

In total, 8,888 unique DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls VOX will be released, including ones inspired by Poppy, Branch, Guy Diamond and other dynamic characters. Fans of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls franchise, Gala and VOX will be able to purchase a mystery VOX Box, which, once exchanged, will be revealed to the owner. Each VOX in the DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls VOX collection will have unique traits inspired by characters from the hit franchise with some DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls VOX being more special than others. Similar to Gala’s widely popular Mirandus Dragon VOX, which sold on the secondary market for $1.48 Million, the DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls VOX drop will feature a special 1 of 3 VOX in the collection – the Yarn Snake.

“Having incredible IP such as the DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls as part of the VOX family will not only delight our community but encourage a brand new audience to take a closer look at the future of entertainment – made possible by VOX and the metaverse,” said James Olden, Chief Strategy Officer, Gala. “We’re beyond excited to see where this and our other big IP collaborations go. The future of VOXVerse is very bright, watch this space.”

“The DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls VOX will further our goal of continuing to expand the DreamWorks Animation Trolls franchise in new and unique ways, providing fans with compelling opportunities to engage with their favorite characters,” said Jim Molinets, SVP of Production, Universal Games and Digital Platforms. “As entertainment brands and Web3 continue to converge, we believe the VOX Trolls will become coveted digital collectibles that will provide fans with potential for more rewards over time.”

About Gala

Gala is a world-leading Web3 entertainment brand that uses blockchain technology to power digital ownership and rewards, creating a revolutionary new way of building and consuming entertainment. Launched in 2019 with Gala Games, Gala’s vision brings Gala Games, Gala Music, Gala Film, and VOX together in the shared pursuit of offering fans unique and immersive experiences powered by Web3. Gala also gives creative license back to content creators and emerging talent with a direct route to fans and the ability to offer genuine involvement in new projects. Gala is collaborating with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to bring Dreamworks Animation’s Trolls and Battlestar Galactica to the Web3 world. For more information, visit: https://gala.com

About Universal Games and Digital Platforms

Universal’s Games and Digital Platforms group leverages the vast portfolio of IP and characters from NBCUniversal. The Games and Digital Platforms group is a business unit of Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E), which is chartered with globally expanding the company’s intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and 3rd party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E’s three lines of business include Consumer Products, Games and Digital Platforms, as well as Theme Parks Products & Retail. The company’s extensive portfolio includes properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation, and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. UP&E is part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. www.universalproductsexperiences.com.

About DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company’s deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA’s feature film heritage includes many of the world’s most beloved characters and franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Spirit, Trolls, The Boss Baby and 2022’s The Bad Guys have amassed more than $15 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation’s television studio is one of the world’s leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries with a diverse array of award-winning original content through streaming and linear broadcasters.

About DreamWorks Animation’s TROLLS franchise

Trolls is one of the most beloved global entertainment brands of today. With award-winning music, heartwarming humor and stories and characters that champion diversity, inclusion and kindness, the franchise includes feature films– 2016’s Trolls and 2020’s Trolls World Tour starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and a dynamic cast of actors and musical artists – as well as two original TV series, digital content, and more. Vibrant and groundbreaking in its design, Trolls has inspired live-entertainment touring shows, Universal Studios Parks’ attractions across the globe-as well as high-fashion collaborations, toys, lifestyle collections and more.

