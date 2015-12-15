CareCoin (CARESV2) Will Partner with the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in October

Richmond, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – October 5, 2022) – CareCoin (CARESV2) is pleased to announce that they are joining the nation’s largest movement to end breast cancer. CareCoin is the official Flagship Sponsor of the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events in Long Island and Central Park, both scheduled for Sunday, October 16th.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8755/139536_carecoinfigure1.jpg

Held in October each year, Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer events in the country. Anyone anywhere can join the Making Strides movement. This is a walk that raises lifesaving funds to support breast cancer patients, survivors and thrivers, and caregivers through every step of their journey. This year, over 100,000 people are expected to attend the Long Island and Central Park walks.

Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8755/139536_carecoinfigure2.jpg

CareCoin founder, James Stephens, comments: “We’re so proud to be part of Making Strides this year. We know this event will raise thousands of dollars to help in the fight against breast cancer. The American Cancer Society does incredible work to support patients, survivors and their families and we are both humbled and grateful to be part of this amazing event.”

CareCoin (CARESV2) is the first cryptocurrency to sponsor Making Strides on Long Island and in Central Park, and they fully believe in their mission to end breast cancer. The CareCoin organization operates with transparency, honesty, and integrity.

To learn more about Making Strides, please visit their website. To learn more about projectcarecoin.com, please visit their site.

About Project CareCoin

CareCoin (CARESV2) is a SAFU Certified Cryptocurrency project that is built on the Binance Smart Chain whose primary goal is to make a major impact in the world by making donations to various humanitarian and socio-economic causes that our holders get to choose while allowing the average person to leverage their strength in community numbers to make a positive impact in the world. CareCoin was inspired by two friends who wanted to make a huge impact in the world while creating real value for investors.

Website: www.projectcarecoin.com

Telegram Group: https://t.me/carecoinfamily



About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision of ending cancer for everyone. They are the only organization working to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. Learn more by visiting their website.

For Media queries, please contact:

James Stephens

1 888-756-2747

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139536