Gateway First Bank Promotes John Kim to Chief Financial Officer

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gateway First Bank announced today the promotion of John Kim to Chief Financial Officer. Kim has served as Gateway’s Chief Investment Officer since May 2020.





In this new role, Kim oversees all aspects of the company’s finance and accounting functions, including financial reporting, accounting operations, budgeting and forecasting, funding, deposit operations, and asset liability management. Previously, Kim was responsible for all of Gateway’s capital markets and investment-related activities, including developing and executing investment, funding, secondary marketing strategies, servicing, and treasury operations. In addition, John is also the CFO for the newly created Gateway Servco, LLC, which is under Gateway First Bancorp, Inc.

John is an accomplished financial services executive with almost 30 years of financial industry experience. He has served as President of Ocwen Mortgage Servicing and Morgan Stanley–US Residential in addition to managing capital markets and investment departments for financial institutions in banking, mortgage originations, and investment management. John also spent two years working with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in their Washington, DC, office.

“Gateway is extremely fortunate to have someone of John’s caliber and financial expertise already a part of Gateway’s Executive Team,” said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway. “He has easily stepped into another role without missing a beat, and I’m excited to continue to work alongside him.”

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway, headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services to individuals and businesses. Gateway is one of the largest financial institutions in the state, with assets totaling $1.9 billion. In addition to its eight banking centers in Oklahoma, Gateway has a strong mortgage presence nationally, with more than 140 mortgage locations and approximately 1,200 employees. © 2022 Gateway First Bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS 7233.

Follow Gateway First on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GatewayFirstBank/),



Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/gatewayfirstbank/)



LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gatewayfirst/)



Twitter (https://twitter.com/Gateway1st)

Follow Gateway Mortgage on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GatewayMortgage/)



Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/gatewaymortgage/)



LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gateway-mortgage-group/)



Twitter (https://twitter.com/gatewayloan)

Contacts

Melissa Bogle



918-291-4654



[email protected]

Lisa Linthicum



918-201-9887



[email protected]