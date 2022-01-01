General Micro Systems Takes Home Three ‘Best of Show’ Awards at AUSA 2022 Highlighting Computing Innovations for Building the Army of 2030

Four-star winners in Embedded Computing, Rugged Computing and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning categories are built on GMS’ innovative new X9 Spider distributed architecture for the next-generation Army

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Three new General Micro Systems (GMS) innovations won Best of Show from Military Embedded Systems magazine at the Association for the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C. All built on GMS’ new X9 Spider architecture, the X9 Host System earned a 4-star designation in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning category, while the VPX3XD-NET SOSA-Aligned single board computer (SBC) took the top 4-star award in the Embedded Computing category and the ATR-PLUS 3U OpenVPX chassis earned the top award in Rugged Computing.

“All three products are built on our new X9 Spider modular and super-dense X9 distributed architecture, the most innovative, rugged, and reliable computing technologies available for the next-generation Army,” said Chris Ciufo, Chief Technology Officer, General Micro Systems. “Whether the applications require OpenVPX or more efficient implementations like our small form factor (SFF) X9 Spider Host AI system, there is nothing like any of them on the market today, and we’re proud that Military Embedded Systems and the hundreds of visitors who visited our booth at AUSA recognized how truly unique and groundbreaking they are. They are must-haves for ensuring our military can compete at any level.”

Built to support the Army’s needs to sense, protect, communicate, sustain, and win the battlefield of 2030, the award-winning trio of products include:

The X9 Host AI system, one of the first products in the X9 Spider family of distributed, ruggedized computing modules to support the demanding needs of next-generation warfare. The X9 Host AI ( artificial intelligence ) system is for applications that require SFF AI battlefield edge processing within a rugged enclosure with amazing performance per dollar per Watt. Like all X9 products, the X9 Host AI system is modular, expandable and scalable, with Thunderbolt™ 4 technology, CoaXPress, and GMS’ patented LightBolt™ 40Gbps connections in copper or fiber, with optional 100W per port power for up-/down-stream sensors and system expansion.

VPX3XD-NET SOSA™ Aligned single board computer, with Intel ® XEON™ D Ice Lake network-centric (“NET”) processor module, with 2-6 RDMA 100GbE and 2-4 Thunderbolt™ 4 ports. The VPX3XD-NET is part of GMS’ new family of X9 Venom 3U and 6U OpenVPX computer boards, peripherals and ATR-style chassis for use in U.S. Army ground, air, communications and weapons systems. All products follow ANSI/VITA 65 standards, meet the Department of Defense (DoD) requirement for modular open standards approach (MOSA) electronic systems, and are IEEE 1101.2 conduction cooled. X9 Venom products are also SOSA™ (Sensor Open Standard Architecture) aligned and ready to meet C4ISR/Electronic Warfare Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS), two standards that increasingly are requirements in U.S. Army programs and platform upgrades.

ATR-PLUS 3U OpenVPX chassis, also part of the X9 Venom family, is specifically designed for high performance applications that require massive power/heat dissipation, with provisions for extensive copper, fiber and RF I/O. It comes in aluminum alloy or carbon fiber to save up to 30% in weight. Per-slot heat pipe cooling improves reliability and extends operating range. All chassis front panels are infinitely configurable and include high- and low-speed copper connectors plus fiber connectors for internal backplane and card front panel wiring. 3U chassis have six or eight slots, a removable 4-SSD canister for data storage, and two slots for dual 1000W smart power supplies. 6U chassis include two canisters for removable storage and eight slots, with two reserved for power supplies. All Thunderbolt technology-equipped chassis offer 100W Power Delivery over fiber.

About General Micro Systems



General Micro Systems (GMS) is the rugged server company. The company is known as the industry expert in highest-density, modular, compute-intensive, and rugged small form-factor embedded computing systems, servers, and switches. These powerful systems are ideal for demanding C5ISR defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, and energy exploration applications. GMS is an IEC, ISO, AS9100, NIST-800-171, and MIL-SPEC supplier with infrastructure and operations for long-life, spec-controlled, and configuration-managed programs.

Designed from the ground up to provide the highest performance and functionality in the harshest environments on the planet, the company’s highly customizable products include GMS Rugged DNA™ with patented RuggedCool™ and patent-pending Diamond RuggedCool2™ and LightBolt. GMS is also the leader in deployable high-end Intel® and NVIDIA® processors and GPUs. For more information, visit www.gms4sbc.com.

General Micro Systems and the General Micro Systems logo are trademarks of General Micro Systems, Inc. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

©2022 General Micro Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved

