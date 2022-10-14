Gilmore Bell adds New Attorney in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gilmore & Bell, P.C., a leading public finance law firm, is pleased to announce that Kathryn Wilson has joined the firm as an associate in the Kansas City office.

Ms. Wilson received her B.A. degree (summa cum laude) from Drury University in 2016 and her J.D. from Washington University School of Law in 2022, where she served as an Articles Editor for the Washington University School of Law Journal of Law & Policy. While in law school, Ms. Wilson served as a Graduate Teaching Assistant for a Corporations Law Course and was awarded the Honorable Marion T. Bennett Scholarship. Ms. Wilson is licensed to practice in Missouri.​

About Gilmore Bell

Gilmore Bell is one of the leading public finance law firms in the United States. The firm primarily represents governmental entities and 501c3 organizations to negotiate financing alternatives including bond and lease transactions, economic development incentives and public-private partnerships. For more than 25 years, Gilmore Bell has ranked in the top 10 nationally in the number of bond counsel opinions rendered on municipal bond issues. Gilmore Bell has offices in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah and Illinois. For more information, visit us at www.gilmorebell.com.

