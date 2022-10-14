Gilmore Bell Adds New Attorneys in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gilmore & Bell, P.C., a leading public finance law firm, is pleased to announce that Adam Daly and Haley Holloway have joined the firm as associates in the Salt Lake City office.

Mr. Daly was admitted to the Utah Bar in 2022. He received his B.A. from Georgetown University in 2018 and his J.D. (with high honors) from the University of Utah, S.J. Quinney College of Law in 2022. While in law school, Mr. Daly was a College of Law academic scholarship recipient and received the Outstanding Achievement Award for Legal Writing. He also served as a Note and Comment Editor for the Utah Law Review, President of the Sports Law Club, and Legal Intern for the Office of the Attorney General for Washington, D.C. Prior to attending law school, Mr. Daly worked as a Business Development Associate for the law firms Price Benowitz and WilmerHale in Washington, D.C.

Ms. Holloway was admitted to the Utah Bar in 2022 after graduating from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University. During law school, Ms. Holloway served as the Managing Editor of Administration and as an Associate Editor for the BYU Law Review. She interned with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development in its Fair Housing Division and with Utah Legal Aid. Prior to attending law school, Ms. Holloway graduated from Brigham Young University with a B.A. in Political Science.

About Gilmore Bell

Gilmore Bell is one of the leading public finance law firms in the United States. The firm primarily represents governmental entities and 501c3 organizations to negotiate financing alternatives including bond and lease transactions, economic development incentives and public-private partnerships. For more than 25 years, Gilmore Bell has ranked in the top 10 nationally in the number of bond counsel opinions rendered on municipal bond issues. Gilmore Bell has offices in Utah, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Illinois. For more information, visit us at www.gilmorebell.com.

Contacts

Christina Comiskey



[email protected]

816-221-1000