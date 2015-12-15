Global Talent Solutions Company Vaco Acquires BVOH, A Bay Area and Austin Based Search and Consulting Firm

Acquisition expands Vaco’s services across California and Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vaco, a talent solutions firm, has acquired BVOH, a provider of consulting services, permanent placement, and executive search. BVOH specializes in placing finance and accounting talent across many industries including technology, life sciences, asset management and consumer products.

Leslie Boudreaux, managing partner, and three partners founded BVOH in 2004. Leslie will remain in her role as managing partner, and she, along with all current BVOH partners and approximately 35 employees in San Francisco and Austin, will continue to deliver customized solutions for their clients. For the last seven years, ClearlyRated has ranked BVOH best in class for client and talent satisfaction. The San Francisco Business Times has named BVOH as one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area and also cited it as one of the 100 Largest Women Owned Businesses.

“Leslie, her fellow partners, and the entire team at BVOH have built an amazing business over the last 18 years. Their expertise in providing finance and accounting solutions to world-class clients will provide a perfect complement to Vaco’s strong presence in the Bay Area and will plant a flag for Vaco in Austin,” said Brian Waller, Vaco chief executive officer and co-founder.

With more than 40 physical locations across three countries, Vaco currently has four locations in California (San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego) and three in Texas (Houston, Dallas and San Antonio).

“Since founding BVOH, we have worked tirelessly to create a best-in-class client and candidate experience as well as an environment where our teams love what they do and where they do it,” said Leslie Boudreaux, BVOH managing partner. “Vaco provides a perfect platform to amplify that culture and create new opportunities for success for both our employees and our clients. I am thrilled with this exciting next phase of our business and can’t wait to see what the future holds for BVOH as a part of the Vaco family.”

About Vaco:

With expertise in accounting and finance, technology, operations, supply chain management, and governance, risk and compliance, Vaco encompasses a unique family of brands that provides end-to-end enterprise solutions: Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice; MorganFranklin Consulting, a finance, technology and business advisory firm; Pivot Point Consulting, a Best in KLAS healthcare IT consulting leader; and Vaco, a talent solutions company providing strategic staffing and direct-hire solutions.

Since its founding in 2002, the company has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with 10,000 employees. In addition to being named to Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 16 years, Vaco was also named to Forbes’ 2018-2021 lists of America’s Best Recruiting Firms. For more information, visit www.vaco.com.

About BVOH:

Founded in 2004, BVOH is a boutique search and consulting firm which provides permanent placement, executive search, and consulting services specializing in accounting and finance, particularly at the senior and executive levels. BVOH works across many industries including technology, life sciences, asset management and consumer products. With locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and Austin, Texas, the company serves the most dynamic companies, as success comes from years of experience in the industry, a genuine understanding of the needs of clients and a sincere desire to build lasting relationships.

For the last seven years, BVOH has been awarded by ClearlyRated’s as best in class for client and talent satisfaction. The San Francisco Business Times has named BVOH as one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area, and also as one of the 100 Largest Women Owned Businesses. www.bvoh.com

