The Trade Shade Launches Magnetic Umbrella Holder for Tradies

Herston, Queensland–(Newsfile Corp. – October 18, 2022) – The Trade Shade, a Brisbane based company founded by local electrician Sean Conneely, announces the release of its latest innovative magnetic umbrella holder.

The much anticipated release of The Trade Shade Magnetic Umbrella Holder designed by Conneely is expected to change the face of workplace safety in an era where the need to work in extreme heat or heavy rain has become commonplace.

The Trade Shade Magnetic Umbrella Holder comprised of multiple rare earth neodymium magnets encapsulated within a rubber housing creates a secure magnetic attachment to most ferrous objects. Coupled with this inventive base design the upper holder component can accommodate most golf umbrellas available on today’s market. Rounded off with the product’s robust construction it makes an ideal element protection tool ready to withstand the tough Australian working conditions.

In the major industrial setting, this simple solution will allow on-site electrical maintenance crews, refrigeration, diesel and plant mechanics to continue to work on equipment or machinery in unfavourable weather situations.

The device both protects the worker and contributes to efficiency when on-site plant and equipment breakdowns inevitably occur, while complying with WH&S standards, especially in regard to direct exposure to the sun and extreme heat. When paired with the magnetic umbrella holder the correct shading or umbrella material can reduce the temperatures in the work area by up to 10 degrees.

Trade Shade creator Sean Conneely said there has recently been a rapid uptake in interest from large industrial and commercial clients looking to protect their workforce and can see the product as an important tool in battling the dangers of the sun this summer.

“They’ve seen the potential benefits in terms of risk management, worker safety, and the cost-saving in terms of compensation claims. It keeps workers both comfortable and safe while they work.

It is estimated that around 200 melanomas and 34,000 non-melanoma skin cancers per year are caused by occupational exposures in Australia. A Cancer Council survey of tradies revealed that 34% have been treated for skin cancer or a suspicious spot, and more that 50% knew another tradesperson who had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

“With extreme temperatures and severe rain events predicted over summer, being resilient and prepared with weather protection for outdoor workers makes a lot of sense. It’s going to save money in the long run for both the company and the worker,” Conneely said.

Data collected by Safe Work Australia between financial years 2010/11 to 2018/19 shows that 2,408 claims were accepted for various cancers at a total cost of AU$192.8 million. During this period, 1,208 workers compensation claims for skin cancer were accepted at a total cost of $32.8 million. This accounts for 17% of total cancer compensation payments.

Conneely said that the company is ready to take advance orders for the summer season. The Trade Shade comes with a 30 day guarantee and will be stocked in quality electrical and HVAC wholesalers across the country before Christmas.

