HAPI Introduces Malicious Address Detection to Bitcoin.com Wallet

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 27, 2022) – HAPI and one of the largest Bitcoin wallets out there – Bitcoin.com, introduce a new mechanism that allows users to be notified about interactions with malicious addresses, and phishing websites and prevent Money Laundering called HAPI Protocol.

The cryptocurrency space is riddled with a lot of fraudulent schemes, suspicious actors, and blatant scams. This is to be expected with the incessant growth of the space, the rise in the number of exploits, hacks, and social engineering cases also increasing substantially. This inevitably leads projects to adopt new security systems that help to stave off and secure themselves and their users from being subject to malicious incidents.

Hapi x Bitcoin.com

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8939/142020_a9f2eae584ecfaad_001full.jpg

HAPI enables users of Bitcoin.com Wallet to be warned if an address they interact with has been associated with any malicious activity before. This is even more so relevant with phishing websites that have become one of the most frequent ways for people to lose their assets. People unknowingly click a link to a website that seems like a facsimile of the website they know. They connect their wallet to the website and at this point all of their assets, if not lost, are in serious danger of being siphoned off their wallet.

HAPI is able to prevent and notify about cases like these by providing Bitcoin.com with the database on malicious activity. This also includes malicious addresses that can be blacklisted to prevent them from laundering assets through the Bitcoin.com wallet.

HAPI also positions itself as a decentralized solution that aggregates data from several trustworthy sources including Chainalysis, facilitates and rewards user engagement by allowing address submissions from users, and is publicly available for anyone to use and view its database.

Takeaways:

Cryptocurrency space is battling with the disheartening amount of scams every day: HAPI is one of the tools in the arsenal.

Web3 wallet providers are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of a robust warning system for users to safeguard them from exploits and phishing.

Bitcoin.com Wallet is one of the first to institute a safeguard mechanism for its platform and users.

HAPI is being integrated into Bitcoin.com Wallet.

About HAPI

HAPI Protocol is a publicly distributable cybersecurity and AML solution that allows every project to use HAPI irrespective of the scope and utilize its existing database without any hindrance.

Learn more about HAPI

Website | Twitter | Medium | Telegram

About Bitcoin.com

Bitcoin.com is a suite of products and services: buy, sell, trade, earn, use, and learn crypto. At the heart of the App is a multichain, web3 wallet that enables you to take control of your crypto and use it however you wish.

Learn more about Bitcoin.com

Media Contact –

Contact Person: Jumbo Ben Santos

Company name: HAPI

Contact name: HAPI

Company address: Harju maakond, Tallinn, Estonia, Kesklinna Iinnaosa, Luise tn 4-46, 10142 Website URL: https://hapi.one/

Phone:+37259151219

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142020