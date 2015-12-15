Homology Medicines to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, announced today participation at the following conferences.

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa Corporate presentation given by Albert Seymour, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Homology, on October 11 at 3:15 p.m. PT “Gene Editing Accelerates: The First Generation Nears Approval While New Approaches Progress Through the Clinic” panel featuring Dr. Seymour on

October 11 at 4:00 p.m. PT “New Business Models for Manufacturing Investment” panel featuring Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Homology, on October 12 at

3:15 p.m. PT



American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2022 Annual Meeting: Poster Presentations on October 26 at 3:00 p.m. PT “Single-Molecule, Modified Base Sequencing to Identify Frequency and Cause of rAAV Vector Breakpoints” “A Phase 1, Open-Label, Dose-Escalation Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of HMI-103, a One-Time Gene-Editing Vector in Adult Participants with Classical PKU Due to PAH Deficiency”



About Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare diseases by addressing the underlying cause of the disease. The Company’s clinical programs include HMI-103, a gene editing candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU); HMI-203, an investigational gene therapy for Hunter syndrome; and HMI-102, an investigational gene therapy for adults with phenylketonuria (PKU). Additional programs focus on metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other diseases. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its family of 15 human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus (AAVHSCs) vectors to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality, as well as to deliver one-time gene therapy to produce antibodies throughout the body through the GTx-mAb platform. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a focus on rare diseases. Homology believes its initial clinical data and compelling preclinical data, scientific and product development expertise and broad intellectual property position the Company as a leader in genetic medicines. For more information, visit www.homologymedicines.com.

Company Contacts

Theresa McNeely

Chief Communications Officer

and Patient Advocate

[email protected]

781-301-7277

Media Contact:

Cara Mayfield

Vice President, Patient Advocacy

and Corporate Communications

[email protected]

781-691-3510