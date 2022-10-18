Lisata Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in October 2022

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following events:

RNA USA Leaders Congress 2022 (October 18-19, 2022)

Location: The Colonnade Hotel, Boston, MA

Session: Closing Keynote Panel: Moving Forward to Obtain Targeted Delivery, Tolerability and Expression Control of RNA Treatments

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 5:20 p.m. (ET)

Company Panelist: David S. Slack, MBA, President and Chief Business Officer of Lisata For more information about the RNA USA Leaders Congress, please visit https://www.lsxleaders.com/rna-leaders-usa-congress.

LD Micro Main Event XV Conference (October 25-27, 2022)

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Presentation format: In-person; corporate overview

Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, October 25 at 9:30 a.m. (PT) / 12:30 p.m. (ET)

Company Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Lisata Dr. Mazzo’s presentation will be live streamed at https://me22.mysequire.com/. For more information about the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference, please visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_86249/conference_home.html.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s lead investigational product candidate, LSTA1 (formerly known as CEND-1), is designed to modify the tumor microenvironment by activating a novel uptake pathway that allows anti-cancer drugs to penetrate solid tumors more effectively. LSTA1 actuates an active transport system in a tumor-specific manner, resulting in systemically co-administered anti-cancer drugs more efficiently penetrating and accumulating in the tumor, while normal tissues are not affected. LSTA1 has demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability, and activity in clinical trials to enhance delivery of standard-of-care chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer. Lisata and its collaborators have also amassed significant non-clinical data demonstrating enhanced delivery of a range of emerging anti-cancer therapies, including immunotherapies and RNA-based therapeutics. Lisata is exploring the potential of LSTA1 to enable a variety of treatment modalities to treat a range of solid tumors more effectively. In addition, Lisata also has clinical development programs based on its autologous CD34+ cell therapy technology platform. For more information, please visit www.lisata.com.

