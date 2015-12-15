Imaginuity® Promotes Chelsea Navarro to Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advertisingImaginuity has promoted Chelsea Navarro to chief financial officer, a role she is well prepared for after having served as the marketing agency’s director of finance since 2018, skillfully managing the long-term financial growth of the company.


“Over the last four years with Chelsea leading our financial operations, our agency has experienced incredible growth thanks to her leadership,” said Taylor Calise, chief executive officer of Imaginuity. “She has helped us through aggressive expansion, acquisitions, even the shock of 2020, and has always kept close eye on the near-term balanced with the long-term vision for Imaginuity. It was my honor to first announce her joining our team back in 2018, and it is my honor now to recognize her promotion to CFO.”

Navarro came to Imaginuity after seven years with Whitley Penn LLP, a mid-size public accounting firm, where she served as audit manager. She is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Texas and received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Texas Tech University.

About Imaginuity®

Imaginuity is the integrated agency that is reimagining marketing for the connected age. The agency’s proprietary AdScience® customer data platform collects, manages, analyzes and activates data to drive more efficient conversions throughout the customer journey. Headquartered in Dallas, Imaginuity provides integrated marketing services, including brand experience, advertising, traditional and digital media buying, paid and organic search, social media, web development, UX, AI, data analytics and database marketing services. More information is available at www.imaginuity.com.

Contacts

Ariel Herr

[email protected]
214-269-2196

