Imply CTO Gian Merlino to Keynote Current 2022: The Next Generation of Kafka Summit

Imply recently launched the second milestone in Project Shapeshift, a 12-month initiative designed to simplify and improve the developer experience

Imply, the company founded by the original creators of Apache Druid®, today announced its CTO and Co-Founder Gian Merlino will be a keynote speaker at the inaugural Current 2022, the first-ever data streaming industry event. The conference takes place October 4-5, 2022 in Austin, Texas, at the Austin Convention Center and The Fairmont Austin.

Organized by Confluent, Current 2022 is the next generation of Kafka Summit where in-person and virtual attendees can immerse themselves in all things real-time data with peers, industry analysts, expert speakers, and more. It is the definitive source to learn about data streaming and the only place where the full community of real-time technology leaders and developers will come together to share best practices and use cases as well as explore the vision and future of data streaming.

In his keynote session, titled “Welcome to the Streaming Era,” Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO of Confluent, will be joined by Merlino and Anush Kumar, VP of technology at Expedia, to examine the emergence of data streaming as a full category that, while having Kafka at its core, has expanded into a broad and growing ecosystem of data movement and real-time technologies.

As a Gold Sponsor, Imply will be hosting two additional expert sessions, and Imply customer Reddit will also be speaking at the event:

October 4 at 3:30 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. CT, Lightning Breakout Session: The Goldilocks Effect: Getting Advertiser Budget Spending Just Right via Kafka and Druid at Reddit Presenters: Nagalakshmi Ramasubramanian, senior software engineer, and Sundeep Yedida, software engineer, at Reddit

October 4 at 5:30 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. CT, Expo Hall Session: How Confluent Builds Real-time Analytics Applications Using Apache Druid. Presenters: Harini Rajendran, senior software engineer at Confluent, and Eric Tschetter, field CTO at Imply

October 5 at 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT, Imply Meetup Session: Tales of Scale: A Modern Architecture for Dealing with Event Data. Presenter: Eric Tschetter, field CTO at Imply



“We are delighted to support the launch of Current and the opportunity it offers to meet in person with colleagues from across our growing industry ecosystem,” said Merlino. “We believe the event will provide the ideal platform for data streaming professionals to share the insight, ideas and experiences they need to ensure success on their real-time data journeys.”

For further information, visit https://2022.currentevent.io/ where you can register for a free virtual Streaming Pass for live access to all the keynotes and one track of content.

