SEMIFIVE Announces New 5nm HPC SoC Platform

Enabling faster, easier and reliable path to high performance custom silicon built on Samsung Foundry’s leading 5nm FinFET technology

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ASIC–SEMIFIVE, a leading design solution provider and pioneer of platform-based custom silicon solutions, today revealed its latest SoC Platform targeting high performance compute (HPC) applications. Built on its in-house methodology used in its first two SoC Platforms (AI Inference Platform and AIoT Platform), SEMIFIVE’s latest HPC SoC Platform is designed and optimized on Samsung Foundry’s mass production proven 5nm FinFET technology.

The HPC SoC Platform offers the ideal approach to realize custom HPC chips and ASICs for end applications such as high-end AI, hyperscale data centers, cloud servers, network and storage processors. Pre-verified and integrated, SEMIFIVE’s 5nm HPC SoC Platform includes state-of-art high speed GDDR6 and PCIe Gen5 interfaces as well as a quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cluster for balanced high performance and compute power efficiency. As part of the complete SoC Platform solution to accelerate final product, SEMIFIVE offers package design and implementation, board support packages as well as software development services.

“Based on strong market traction, we continue to expand our SoC Platform offerings and this time for high performance compute audience who desires to have faster, easier and reliable access to custom silicon,” said Brandon Cho, CEO and founder of SEMIFIVE. “Leveraging the close partnership with our lead customer and Samsung Foundry, we have successfully completed on-time tape out of our first 5nm ASIC chip. Leveraging the HPC SoC Platform, SEMIFIVE has opened up access for chip designs needing high speed interfaces like GDDR6 or PCIe Gen5 much easier and we can quickly turn your critical IPs and winning specifications into fully functioning SoC at a fraction of risk, time, and effort.”

“We see a strong momentum in the number of new chip designs in the HPC segment. This growing segment represents a key business focus for Samsung Foundry as we service a broader customer base,” said Mijung Noh, Vice President of Design Service team at Samsung Electronics. “Through the tight collaboration with SEMIFIVE with its complete turnkey ASIC capabilities, we have jointly secured new design wins in the AI and ML segments. SEMIFIVE’s latest 5nm HPC SoC Platform will further enable rapid high-performance ASIC and SoC designs on our leading 5nm FinFET technology.”

SEMIFIVE’s SoC platform solution drastically lowers chip development cost, schedule and risks, allowing more diverse industry players to innovate and challenge the semiconductor landscape. Multiple adopters have benefited from its AI Inference platform and AIoT platform with a recent successful tape out of an AI custom SOC in just about six months from kick-off discussions. More details of its 5nm HPC SoC Platform and other updates will be showcased at the coming Samsung Foundry Forum and SAFETM Forum events, where SEMIFIVE is participating on-site at the various global venues (USA, EMEA, Japan and Korea).

About SEMIFIVE

SEMIFIVE is the pioneer of platform based SoC design, working with customers to implement innovative ideas into custom silicon in the most efficient way. Our SoC platforms offer a powerful springboard for new chip designs and leverage configurable domain-specific architectures and pre-validated key IP pools. We offer comprehensive spec-to-system capabilities with end-to-end solutions so that custom SoCs can be realized faster, with reduced cost and risks for key applications such as data center or AI-enabled IoT. With a strong partnership with Samsung Foundry as a leading SAFETM DSP partner, as well as the larger ecosystem, SEMIFIVE provides a one-stop shop solution for any SoC design needs. For more information, please visit www.semifive.com

