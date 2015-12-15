Infogain Named One the Best Tech Brands of 2022 by The Economic Times

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infogain, a Silicon Valley-headquartered leader in human-centered digital platform and software engineering services, was named one of The Economic Times Best Tech Brands 2022. This recognition followed Infogain’s Great Place to Work Certification™.

The recognition by The Economic Times was based on an evaluation of the company’s overall market share, workplace culture, business ethics, commitment to innovation and CSR, growth, and international expansion.

The award was presented by Mansur Shaikh, Program Lead for The Economic Times, at Infogain’s annual offsite for senior leadership, “Accelerate 2022” in Goa. CEO Ayan Mukerji, COO Dayapatra Nevatia, CMO Cathy Chandhok and other senior leaders were present to receive the award.

“At Infogain, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions with measurable outcomes to our customers, by using a human-centered approach. This recognition speaks to the high quality, high value work we do every day. I want to dedicate this award to the Infogain team, customers, and partners, all of whom played a pivotal role in our journey,” said Cathy Chandhok, Chief Marketing Officer at Infogain.

In addition to being recognized at their annual event in Bengaluru last month, Infogain is featured in The Economic Times Best Tech Brands Coffee Table Book 2022. The book showcases the visionary leadership behind the brand, and how Infogain combines strategy, design, software engineering and data science in enabling companies to gain the technology sophistication and maturity of leading modern digital businesses.

For more information about The Economic Times Best Tech Brands, visit https://www.et-bestbrands.com/techbrands/.

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform and software engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. Infogain is a multi-cloud expert across hyperscale cloud providers – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services.

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Montevideo, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

