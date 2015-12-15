KBRA Releases CREFC Capital Markets Conference Recap

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases a recap of the CRE Finance Council’s (CREFC) Capital Markets Conference held at the New York Midtown Hilton on October 26. It was an opportune time for the conference as the commercial real estate market looks for stability and direction during a turbulent period. In fact, the event welcomed a record 550 attendees.

Over the course of the conference, Steve Forbes, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Forbes Media, shared his views on the state of the economy as keynote speaker followed by four panels which included a review of the rental housing market, CRE capital market insights, alternative capital sources, and loan servicing.

Click here to view the report.

