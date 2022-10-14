Innovative New Product Platform from AppTech Payments Corp. Will Transform Fintech Industry

A fresh approach to conducting commerce between businesses and consumers

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AppTech Payments Corp. (AppTech) (NASDAQ: APCX) will unveil its new, patent-backed commerce platform on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Money20/20 USA conference.

“Our announcement next Monday will fundamentally change the way digital banking, mobile payments and merchant services are facilitated. AppTech’s new product platform and patent acquisitions have been in the works for the past couple of years, so we are very excited for the opportunity to introduce them at Money20/20,” said AppTech Payments Corp. Chief Technology Officer Ben Jenkins.

The new, innovative platform is backed by AppTech’s strong portfolio of patents, covering many areas, including mobile-to-mobile and computer-to-mobile payment. Ownership of these patents, many of which have been cited by industry-leading corporations, will allow AppTech to pursue licensing agreements with hundreds, if not thousands, of companies.

Additionally, AppTech announced a partnership in July that will expand their cross-border payment capabilities in Canada, setting the foundation for a full range of innovative commerce experiences for companies and customers internationally.

Leaders from AppTech will attend Money20/20 to showcase the new platform, including Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Product & Experiences Bryan Guy, Director of Sales & Business Development Howard Fish and Chief of Staff Kaylei Wright. They will be available for one-to-one meetings with media, investors and potential partners to discuss the new platform. To schedule a meeting, contact Wright at [email protected].

Money20/20 is the world’s leading Fintech show, bringing together the most innovative people in payments, Fintech and the broader financial ecosystem. For more information about Money20/20, or to register to attend, visit https://www.money2020.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) is an innovative Fintech company with an elite digital platform that powers seamless omni-channel commerce experiences for clients and their customers. AppTech is developing a transformative digital payments and banking all-in-one platform that will upend the Fintech industry. Its embedded, highly secure platform drives B2B, B2C and P2P capabilities in Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) from crypto and contactless payment options to virtual cards, text-to-pay, mobile-to-mobile and cross-border remittance. For more information, visit https://apptechcorp.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Ben Shamsian

Lytham Partners, LLC

[email protected]

646-829-9701

Media Contact

Sarah Bilyeu

KCD PR for AppTech Payments Corp.

[email protected]

619-252-9111

AppTech Payments Corp.

[email protected]

760-707-5959