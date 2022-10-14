Ideal Homes Portugal, a real estate company in the Algarve, is helping American citizens

Lagos, Algarve–(Newsfile Corp. – October 19, 2022) – Ideal Homes Portugal introduces their services to American Property investors. The company provides its clients with a wide range of possibilities due to its broad network of properties throughout Portugal. They help international clients access mortgages to finance luxury properties by Ideal Homes Portugal.





Ideal Homes Portugal



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8703/141031_6b7887c45421286e_001full.jpg

According to Chris White CEO of Ideal Homes Portugal:

“Not many countries can compete with Portugal’s incredible lifestyle, with its friendly resorts, beautiful coastline and world-class amenities. Now add the financial bonuses of the exchange rate and low tax, as well as availability of visas, and it’s not difficult to understand why we are helping so many Americans realise their dream of buying and living in Portugal.”





Ideal Homes Portugal



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8703/141031_6b7887c45421286e_002full.jpg

Ideal Homes Portugal is facilitating its American clients with an exclusive offer of 1.8 percent and fixed 3.3 percent on its real estate properties.

“The buying power of Americans in the Algarve and wider Portugal has strengthened significantly. Based on today’s [October 11th] rate of €1/$0.97, a Portuguese house with a price tag of €500,000 is around $90,000 cheaper than a year ago, when the rate was €1/$1.15,” says, Chris White.





Ideal Homes Portugal



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8703/141031_6b7887c45421286e_003full.jpg

About Ideal Homes Portugal:

Ideal Homes Portugal helps international clients find their dream home in Portugal, whether as a second home, investment, or primary residence. Their multi-lingual team includes experienced American expats who are ideally placed to help buyers from the US. Ideal Homes Portugal caters to all budgets, covering the whole of the Algarve and every type of property. Company offers mortgage services, property, and rental management, specialist currency transfer, and can assist with visa applications.

For more information about property in Portugal visit www.idealhomesportugal.com.

Media Contact

Chris White

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.idealhomesportugal.com

Vila Sol office: Urbanização Vila Sol, Lote E, Lojas 1, 2 & 3, Quarteira, Portugal

T: +351 289 513 434

Lagos office: Rua dos Celeira, Bloco 1, Loja 1, 8600-726, Lagos

T: +351 282 788 008

UK Free Phone Number: 0800 133 7644

USA Free Number: +1 800 435 0796

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141031