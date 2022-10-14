LBank Exchange Will List Spectre Chain (SPC) on October 20, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 19, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Spectre Chain (SPC) on October 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SPC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 3:00 UTC on October 20, 2022.

SPC Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/141007_f077eddb14c7981b_001full.jpg

As a high-efficiency and energy-saving public chain, Spectre Chain (SPC) is ultra-fast and powerful for everyone to use, with the ability to be compatible with smart contracts and support high-performance transactions. Its native token SPC will be listed on LBank Exchange at 3:00 UTC on October 20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing SPECTRE

Spectre Chain (SPECTRE) is a decentralized, high-efficiency and energy-saving public chain which is compatible with smart contracts and supports high-performance transactions. It is ultra-fast with a 3 second block time, and low-cost with an average transaction fee hovering around $0.000021.

Furthermore, unlike Bitcoin using PoW consensus algorithm that consumes a lot of electrical energy, SPECTRE uses PoS consensus algorithm, which completely solves the above problem, and is environment-friendly to earth while providing absolute guarantee of safety.

The community is the key to SPECTRE’s future, and one can easily contribute to the SPECTRE even if they have no technical background, such as becoming a validator, who maintains the consensus of the network by checking the validity of blocks, or becoming a token holder and participating in staking.

In addition to being a high-efficiency, high-security, and energy-saving public chain, SPECTRE is also here to focus on the discovery and support of high-potential developers and innovative projects. Relying on the world’s largest trading ecosystem, SPECTRE is committed to becoming the birthplace of innovative technologies and innovative businesses, and building a complete ecological loop of technology development, application promotion, and trading.

About SPC Token

SPC is the native token of Spectre Chain which adopts the PoS consensus mechanism. It is used to pay fees on Spectre Chain and DApps. All the Spectre Chain validators in the current validator set will be rewarded with transaction fees in SPC.

Based on SRC-20, SPC has a total supply of 380 million (i.e. 380,000,000) tokens, of which 1% is provided for seed round sale, 2.5% is provided for strategic sale, 1.5% is provided for public sale, 34% is allocated for building the ecosystem, 18% is locked for liquidity, 15% is provided for METAHORSE, 3% will be used for marketing and partnership, and the remaining 25% is allocated to the team and advisors.

The SPC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 3:00 UTC on October 20, 2022, investors who are interested in the Spectre Chain investment can easily buy and sell SPC token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of SPC token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about SPC Token:

Official Website: https://spectre-bc.io

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/METAHORSEofficial2089

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MHORSE_official

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metahorse_official2089/

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metahorse.official

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/VGbV6fqRDk

Telegram: https://t.me/+5BhJ6xYlyeI2YzA1

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141007