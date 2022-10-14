KBRA Releases Research – Retail Sales Growth Is Cooling, but Rising Core Inflation Suggests More Aggressive Rate Action Looms

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases research examining September 2022 retail sales. This month’s report discusses slowing retail sales growth, rising core inflation, and why the Federal Reserve may continue to implement more aggressive rate hikes even as the economy cools.

